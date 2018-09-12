Strong second half showing sees Emmetts home

September 12, 2018

Irish World Senior Hurling Championship Rnd 4

Robert Emmetts 2-26

Sean Treacys 0-15

By Damian Dolan

At McGovern Park, Ruislip

A strong second half showing was enough to take Robert Emmetts to victory over Sean Treacys at McGovern Pak on Sunday evening.

In the end it was comfortable enough on the scoreboard for Emmetts, but fresh from their storming victory over Cuchulainns, which booked their place in the Round Robin stage, Treacys certainly put it up to last year’s runners up for much of this tie.

Saul McCaughan’s goal, after Eoin Chawke’s shot had come back off the post, was the catalyst for Emmetts to pull away in this tie.

That took Emmetts into a 1-18 to 0-14 lead, but in truth they’d already started to put a stranglehold on Treacys, with Killian Burke and Tadgh Healy on top in midfield and Brendan McCurry ticking up the scores.

Only the heroics of Stephen Power in the Treacys goal had stopped Emmetts from establishing a match-winning lead before then.

The Treacys ‘keeper put in an inspired display in the second half. He denied Martin Fitzpatrick twice in quick succession, and then pulled off a double save from Fitzpatrick and McCaughan.

He conceded a penalty in the ensuing scramble, pulling down McCaughan, but atoned by brilliantly saving McCurry’s penalty, and the follow up effort from Daryl Roberts. Inspirational stuff from the Treacys number one.

When McCaughan finally found a way past Power, however, that gave Emmetts the breathing space they needed.

Although Kevin O’Loughlin was taking the fight to Emmetts admirably, Treacys couldn’t get dangerman Conor Allis into the game as much as they would have liked.

Roberts set up McCaughan for his and Emmetts’ second goal, while Allis crashed one against the Emmetts crossbar and the unmarked O’Loughlin pulled the rebound wide.

It summed up Treacys’ second half, which was in stark contrast to the opening 30 minutes when the south Londoners had threatened to give Emmetts an almighty scare.

It was tit-for-tat the whole way in the first half, after Burke had opened the scoring for Emmetts in the opening minute.

Treacys refused to let Emmetts get away from them, however, and time and time again they pegged them back.

McCurry had a sight of goal, but pulled wide of Power’s right-hand post, while O’Loughlin fired over one huge free for Treacys. Allis was also finding the target, although mostly from frees.

Power got his angles right to deny McCaughan at his near post, after McCaughan had turned his man expertly.

Emmetts just couldn’t shrug Treacys off and just before the break O’Loughlin’s point was followed by Dave Bardon barging his way through to fire over the bar and give Treacys a 0-10 to 0-9 lead at the break.

It had been a gutsy performance from Treacys, but Emmetts slowly began to take a grip of the game in the second half opening up a four-point lead (0-18 to 0-14) before they finally found a way past the brilliant and stubborn Power, and that opened the door to an ultimately comfortable win.

Robert Emmetts: Sean Ryan; Mark Conroy, Stephen Griffey, Dan Kinney; Paddy Breen, Gary Hill, Paddy McNaughton; Tadgh Healy, Killian Burke (0-6, 1f); Denis O’Regan, Saul McCaughan (2-4, 1f), Kieran Morrissey (0-4); Martin Fitzpatrick, Brendan McCurry (0-8, 2f, 1’65) Daryl Roberts (0-2). Subs: Conor Walsh for Kinney, Liam McKillon (0-1) for O’Regan, Sean Lordan for Fitzpatrick, Eoin Chawke (0-1) for Morrissey, Brian Mackey for Breen.

Sean Treacys: Stephen Power; Jack McCarron, Mick Carter, Dave Bardon; Michael O’Connor, Pauric Treacy, Darren Moore; Rob Rice, Kevin O’Loughlin (0-7, 1f, 2’65); Gavin Falconer, Dave Maher (0-1), Adam Hynes; Pauric Hynes, Conor Allis (0-6, 4f), Harry Horgan (0-1). Subs: Mark Sheridan for McGrath.

Referee: Mattie Maher.

