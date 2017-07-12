Strong Irish lineup at Cambridge

Sharon Shannon

Since it started in 1965 when the Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem were on the bill the enduring Cambridge Folk Festival has always embraced and encouraged Irish musicians and singers, writes Michael McDonagh.

Everyone from The Chieftains, Christy Moore, Clannad, The Fureys, Sinead O’Connor, The Dubliners, De Dannan and Van Morrison have all played Cambridge with some of them getting an early start playing before an English audience when they were not well known here.

Cara Dillon

This year will be no exception as apart from Irish World award winner Sharon Shannon performing on Saturday 29 July and Cara Dillon playing on Friday 28 July, Lisa Hannigan and double BBC Folk Award winner Daoiri Farrell have been added to the bill.

Cambridge always takes place on the last weekend in July and perhaps because the size of the site limits over expansion it is one of those magical music festivals that is almost unchanged providing a feast of music, having a wonderful family atmosphere resonant of the Newport Folk Festival of the 1958 that inspired it.

Lisa Hannigan

If you get a chance to take a day out to Cambridge this year or even to go and camp for the weekend no matter what the weather throws up you are guaranteed to have a great time.

The Cambridge Folk Festival Cherry Hinton Hall Cambridge July 27-30th 2017. www.cambridgefolkfestival.co.uk

