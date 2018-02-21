Strictly Siobhan: Dancing teachers raise over £24K
Dancing teachers raise over £24,000 for two-year-old Siobhan’s US cancer treatment
Siobhan Margaret Mather, who will be three on the first of May, was last year diagnosed by Great Ormond Street Hospital with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, a rare child cancer. Only 100 children a year are diagnosed with it here in the UK.
Since then she has undergone various treatments and now needs a vaccine only available in the US where the cost of a course of treatment, and the cost of getting there, is about £220,000.
Stephanie Kelleher, Amy Desbois and Veronica Harrington organised teachers from Sacred Heart in Barnet to hold a Strictly Come Dancing evening, Teachers Get Strict(ly), at the Claddagh Ring in Hendon and raised £24,102.75.
The winning dancers were Year Two’s Miss Brophy and Year Five’s Mr Fowler who danced a Foxtrot with a twist.
Check out the photos here:+8