Strictly Siobhan: Dancing teachers raise over £24K

February 21, 2018

Dancing teachers raise over £24,000 for two-year-old Siobhan’s US cancer treatment

Siobhan Margaret Mather, who will be three on the first of May, was last year diagnosed by Great Ormond Street Hospital with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, a rare child cancer. Only 100 children a year are diagnosed with it here in the UK.

Since then she has undergone various treatments and now needs a vaccine only available in the US where the cost of a course of treatment, and the cost of getting there, is about £220,000.

Stephanie Kelleher, Amy Desbois and Veronica Harrington organised teachers from Sacred Heart in Barnet to hold a Strictly Come Dancing evening, Teachers Get Strict(ly), at the Claddagh Ring in Hendon and raised £24,102.75.

The winning dancers were Year Two’s Miss Brophy and Year Five’s Mr Fowler who danced a Foxtrot with a twist.

Check out the photos here:

+8

