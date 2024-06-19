Still punk rocking after all these years

Jake Burns of Stiff Little Fingers told David Hennessy about the band’s decision to scale their touring back, writing about the Troubles and the time a drunk Rat Scabies accosted him and Phil Lynott at a party.

Belfast punk band Stiff Little Fingers have just wrapped on their final coast-to-coast U.S. tour.

This follows their recent UK dates with Sex Pistol Glen Matlock.

While they are still on the road, the band have scaled things back a bit realising they can not do the full on touring they once did and give their fans the kind of show they want to.

We chatted to lead singer Jake Burns from his home in America.

Jake Burns founded Stiff Little Fingers in Belfast in 1977, the height of the Troubles.

The band would become known for hits like Alternative Ulster and Suspect Device.

You toured the UK with Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols recently, what was that like?

Jake says: “Yeah, it was fantastic.

“It’s the first tour that we’ve done since we decided to scale things back a bit and I think it was all the better for that.

“It was a lot of fun.

“Also, we shook the setlist up quite a bit as well, which is something we can stretch our legs a bit on as well these days, rather than in the past.

“When we have got a bunch fewer shows and a bit more time to recover between them it’s like, ‘Well, why do we not play that song?’

“’Well because it’s rough on your voice’.

“’Yeah, but I have got a couple of days off so let’s throw it back in and see how far we get’.

“So it was a lot of fun from that point of view.

“And yeah, it was nice to see Glen again.

“On and off, I’ve been running into Glen since 1979.”

Is it nice to do those ones you haven’t really been doing live. Do some songs tend to get forgotten?

“Definitely some get forgotten but there’s a song called Empty Sky which is a song that Steve our drummer wrote and I always really liked it, but when we recorded it, it was very much, ‘Okay, we’re gonna have to get this in two or three takes because it’s going to tear my voice out’.

“We did try and play it in the past and we had to drop it after two or three shows because I was starting to dread it coming up.

“I was having to scream like I was 19 years old again and I can’t really pull that off too well or it was going to damage the voice going forward.

“So the fact that we had a bit more of a relaxed pace taking the shows the way we are now meant we could put it in and see how it went, and it went remarkably well.

“We were able to keep it in for the whole tour.

“And that was part of the thinking behind the whole scaling back of the tour, was to make sure that we could actually still do the stuff that we wanted to do and also to do it to the same sort of level.

“I don’t mean that in terms of the size of the audience, I mean in terms of the our level of performance.

“I guess it’s a bit like being a sportsman, you can’t expect a 30 year old footballer to go out and play every damn game of the season.

“You’ve gotta rest him now and again, it’s much the same deal with this.

“I’m 66 years old and I can’t be doing 32 date tours in 34 days anymore. It’s just not physically feasible.

“Also, we’ve always prided ourselves on a pretty high bar when it comes to live performance and I just didn’t want to let that bar slip.

“We could have carried on playing that number of shows but eventually you get to a point where it’s like, ‘Okay, we won’t give it as much tonight as we would normally’. And I think that’s short changing everybody.

“It made more sense to just do fewer shows and still do it to the same level of intensity.”

You wrote about growing up and living in Northern Ireland at the height of the Troubles. It surprised me but that was somewhat controversial, wasn’t it? You were just writing about what you knew…

“That was pretty much our attitude at the time.

“It’s funny because I do other interviews and people say to me, ‘That must have been very difficult for you growing up there. What was it like?’

“And you’re thinking, ‘Compared to what?’

“It was all we knew.

“I couldn’t write songs about California highways, when the furthest West I’ve been in my life was Galway, it just seemed stupid.

“It was like you said: Write about what you know.

“I think the criticism that was levelled at us was that we were somehow cashing in on the situation.

“But again, what are we supposed to write about? That was our lives.

“People have also said to me, ‘Your music’s always been very political’.

“Again, that was as a result of the circumstance because it was an everyday occurrence.

“That meant that politics wasn’t something that people just dabbled in to get themselves a safe council seat or whatever, in Northern Ireland your entire life was ruled by politics in one way or another.

“I don’t just mean in terms of when they were going to dig up the water mains.

“I’m talking about how you actually got from A to B was governed by the political mood of the day.

“It was inevitable really that that was what we were going to write about.”

The band brought the reality of the conflict to those outside the province.

“Anything that’s news, it’s only news the first time so the first time there was a riot, it was front page news. The second or third times, it was on page three and smaller articles.

“The first time anybody was killed, front page news, then it got smaller and smaller.

“I think, because we were from Northern Ireland, we were referring to it in the songs but we weren’t actually making any sort of political capital out of what we were saying.

“It was just, ‘It’s still going on’.

“Somebody getting killed should still be front page news as far as I’m concerned.

“Because it’s the nature of the way news is reported, it kind of became a bit out of sight, out of mind really and suddenly there we were reminding people of it again.”

I know you live in America now but how pleased are you to see how much progress has been made?

“It’s fantastic. It’s absolutely fantastic. It’s one of the real joys of going back to play.

“And even in the interviews that we gave back then I would invariably try and point out that the folk there are among the friendliest people in the world if we would just stop killing each other.

“We had that slight flaw but I still stand by that.

“They’re still among the friendliest people I’ve ever met in my life and it’s great now that more and more people are experiencing that and realising it.”

When the band took off, did you stay in Belfast?

“No, we relocated.

“Henry stayed in Belfast, the rest of us relocated to London.

“It just made more sense, the record label was there.

“The majority of interviews and stuff I had to do were all based there.

“Major recording studios were there because the record label weren’t about the spring for us to go and record in the Bahamas. We weren’t Eric Clapton.

“It just made sense from that point of view, and also, it sort of opened up the avenue of going to see more and more bands.

“Bizarrely some of the first people I ran into were Mick Jones and Paul Simonon of The Clash and it was a very strange, very strange meeting.

“We were the only three people on this road and they were walking about 20 yards ahead of me on the opposite side of the street.

“The Clash were my favourite band at the time and I’m wandering along thinking, ‘That’s half the Clash across the street there’.

“The next thing I know Mick looks over and goes, ‘You’re Jake burns, aren’t you?’

“I went, ‘Yeah’.

“He said, ‘You coming to the show tonight?’

“They were playing a secret show that night. I was aware of it but it had sold out in seconds.

“I said, ‘No, I couldn’t get a ticket’.

“This conversation all takes place 20 yards removed.

“We were shouting across the street at each other.

“Then he said, ‘I’ll put you on the guest list’.

“And he did.

“That sort of thing would not have happened if I’d still been living in Belfast, but it was a very exciting time to be there (London).”

You have had some line-up changes, broken up and reformed..

“I think very much the joy went out of it.

“We started as a hobby and it was fun.

“Then it became a job, and it wasn’t so much fun.

“We formed the band when we were only 18 years old and when we split up, I think we were like 23, 24.

“I think everybody does a lot of growing up in that period of their life anyway.

“Everybody’s circumstances change around then and some people deal with it better than others.

“We were living in each other’s pockets.

“It’s a story as old as dirt really, bands and relationships that you form at 18 aren’t really likely to last your entire life but we were forced to stay together.

“It just made sense to call it a day.

“Looking back on it, it might have been smarter to have said, ‘Lt’s take a year off, go do something else, and then come back and see how we feel’.

“But the impetuousness of youth we just went, ‘Okay, I’m done with this. I want to get out’.

“And then when we reformed, it was fun again for a while and then we realised, ‘Okay, look, if we’re gonna do this, we have got to take it a lot more seriously than we did the first time’.”

Did you ever have any animosity aimed towards you as a band that came from outside London?

“Not really, no although I do hilariously remember the first time I ever met Rat Scabies from the Damned.

“I was standing talking to actually Paul McGuinness, who was u2’s manager at the time, and Phil Lynott from Thin Lizzy.

“And this very drunken Rat Scabies came wandering up towards us, started waving his finger in front of all three of us.

“And he started, ‘Do you know what it is? You know what it is?’

“He said, ‘We do all the f**king work and you f**king Paddy’s come over and take all the f**king money’.

“The three of us just looked at each other.

“And Phil just laughed and said, ‘Aye, something like that’. And Rat weaved off.

“Interestingly, many years later I ran into Rat and I told him the same story.

“I said, ‘Do you know the first time I met you?’

“And I told him that story and he looked at me and said, ‘Did I really say that?’

“I said, ‘Yeah’.

“And he grinned and said, ‘Yeah, sounds like me’.”

You did have some publicised disagreements with another well known Northern Irish punk group, The Undertones.

They certainly seem to be put to bed now but how serious were they?

“To be honest, I think it was mainly press driven.

“We didn’t cross paths with each other that often but their attitude to where they grew up in Derry was people had enough of the troubles in their everyday life and if they came out to see a band, they wanted to get away from that.

“So they refused to write about what was going on around them whereas we were like, ‘Well, no, this is what we know and this is the reality of our lives and this is probably the one chance we’ll get to actually say something about it. We’re gonna take that chance’.

“I think both viewpoints are equally valid and I always did.

“Conflict’s too strong a word but it led to a little bit of friction, I suppose all of which is now in the past.

“It’s all part of growing up.”

I feel it would be wrong to talk to an Irish punk and not mention Shane MacGowan who passed last year. Did you bump into him much?

“There’s no denying the man had an immense talent, just an incredible songwriter.

“I think the greatest compliment you can possibly pay Shane is that a lot of those songs that he wrote the first couple of times you heard them, you thought, ‘That’s gotta be an old song. That’s got old bones that song’.

“And it didn’t, it all came straight out of his head.

“That’s an art beyond belief.

“Anybody can write a three chord punk rock song but they sounded timeless the minute you heard them.

“I have got a huge amount of respect for the guy, just as a songwriter he was phenomenal.”

We have mentioned Glen Matlock, what about the other Pistol John Lydon aka Johnny Rotten?

“I ran into John a couple of times and I’ve always found him great company, hugely entertaining and a very, very smart guy.

“And a one off.

“There are very few real originals in this life.

“I just mentioned Shane and I think John Lydon is another.

“He’s a man who saw his own road and stuck to it.”

We also spoke about The Clash but not Joe Strummer…

“I was always a little bit in awe because he was one of the most electrifying frontmen I think I’ve ever seen, but he was always very friendly and very encouraging.

“Our first ever American agent was The Clash’s agent and the reason we ended up signing with that agency and actually getting a foothold in the country was because the agent had said to Joe, ‘You’re in London, is there anybody over there I should be interested in looking at?’ And he recommended both us and The Undertones to this agent.

“So thanks for that, Joe.

“You got us the start over here.”

People often ask you when you’re retiring but it’s not in the plans, is it?

“That’s the idea of scaling things back.

“I initially did want to just stop.

“I said to my wife, ‘Okay, that’s it. I’m done. I’ll put my feet up’.

“And she basically just looked at me and laughed, ‘You’d miss it too much’.

“Then I talked to some other people and they basically all said to me, ‘Semi- retirement, that’s what you want’.

“That’s the way I’m looking at it.

“And as much as my wife said, ‘you’ll miss it’, I think there was an element of, ‘I want you to get the hell out of the house for a couple of weeks every so often’.”

Stiff Little Fingers tour the UK and Ireland in August.

For more information, click here.