Stena Line 21% discount for Birthday!

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

STENA LINE OVER THE MOON TO CELEBRATE 21ST BIRTHDAY

Ferry company Stena Line will celebrate the 21st birthday of its successful route between Holyhead and Dublin on November 18 and to ensure customers can join in on the party, Stena Line is offering 21%* off all bookings on this route for travel up to March 31 2017 when booked by November 20 2016. Take advantage of this offer now to book travel for your festive break or a getaway in the New Year.

Stena Line has been transporting customers from Holyhead in style since 1995 and as a result, the ferry company has lots of fun and interesting facts that are sure to make your brain go into overdrive!

For instance, did you know that if you were to travel the same amount of miles that a Stena Line ship has travelled between Holyhead and Dublin over the last 21 years you could travel to the moon and back 6 times! Another mind-bending fact is that if you were to travel the same amount of miles that a Stena Line ship has travelled from Holyhead to Dublin and back over 21 years you could travel around the earth 123 times.

It’s no wonder that the number of miles covered is so great, as eight ships have sailed on the Holyhead to Dublin route a staggering 42,000 times and the current ships that sail, the Stena Adventurer and the Stena Superfast X, can carry a massive 1,500 and 1,200 passengers respectively.

Diane Poole OBE, Head of PR and Communications at Stena Line said:

“We are over the moon to be celebrating the 21st Birthday of the Holyhead to Dublin route and to treat our customers to something special, we’ve decided to offer them a great value 21% off their next Stena Line sailing.

“This route is extremely popular and we are proud to have carried over 9.4 million customers across the Irish Sea since 1995 and we look forward to meeting many more in the years to come. Some of our staff have actually worked on this route for the past 21 years so lots of our customers enjoy seeing a familiar face when they step onboard,” added Diane.

To find out more go to www.stenaline.co.uk/21 and when booking your journey use the offer code 21ST.

*Customers can avail of this offer from November 17th to 20th for travel up to March 31 2017 on the Dublin to Holyhead route only.