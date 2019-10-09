Stars of Irish Country tour at the Beck Theatre leaves another audience satisfied

10/09/2019

Stars of Irish country visited Hayes in west London on Wednesday night for a concert at the Beck Theatre.

Curtis Magee set the mood with some charming songs from his new album, I Believe.

The still Mighty Mick Flavin from Longford followed with some of his great hits from the 1980s and 1990s, reminding the audience of his distinctive voice.

The show’s director James McGarrity and his band Keltic Storm have Donegal roots so sang with extra gusto as they accompanied Mick on Destination Donegal.

After the interval, Louise Morrissey brought the audience from Donegal to Tipperary, and beyond, with some of her own numbers.

Stephen Smyth followed with some captivating songs, tin whistle and fiddle.

He accompanied himself on a number of hits including Isle of Tears. His ‘70s covers such as Neil Diamond’s rousing Sweet Caroline had all generations tapping their feet, and waving.

At the end of the show the four stars formed a quartet and performed a medley of Irish favourites.

The audience was palpably happy.