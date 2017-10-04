Star Wars can claim over €2m in tax relief

These aren’t the tax revenues you’re looking for

Revenue Commissioners have revealed that Pinewood Productions Ireland had claimed tax relief of between €2 million and €3 million (£1.7-£2.6m) on the upcoming Star Wars movie The Last Jedi.

Their records show that the Revenue granted the tax relief for The Last Jedi on 27 June of this year. The production crew for the film shot scenes at Skellig Michael in 2015 while parts of the new film were shot in Malin Head in Co Donegal and Ceann Sibeal in Co Kerry.

The list of productions to receive tax relief under Section 481 in 2017 is provided in a written Dáil reply to Sinn Féin TD Peadar Toibín by the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

The first instalment of the new Star Wars Trilogy The Force Awakens had a global box office of just over $2 billion to become the third highest grossing movie of all time.

Mr Toibín said that the tax relief would ‘represent good value for money for the Irish tax-payer’.

“I have no doubt that there will be massive payback for Ireland in the investment in the Star Wars movie through the tax relief. Footage from the movie acts as a promotional video for the Wild Atlantic Way,” he said.

Commenting on the impact the movie has had on tourism, Fáilte Ireland’s Head of the Wild Atlantic Way, Fiona Monaghan said: “Locals have seen a positive economic benefit in business since the filming of Star Wars, particularly with regard to boat providers, restaurants, pubs and accommodation.

“This new Fáilte Ireland plan aims to bring the Star Wars benefit beyond Skelligs and increase visitor dwell time in the wider region surrounding the iconic attraction. It will also ensure that developments along the local stretch of the Wild Atlantic Way route are compelling and motivating to international visitors.”

