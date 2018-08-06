Stamp focus on family gathering and Pope’s visit

August 6, 2018

An Post is set to issue two new stamps to mark the historic visit of Pope Francis to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families (WMOF) in August.

Strong demand is expected for a print run of 500,000 (€1) stamps, carrying an image of Pope Francis with a dove taking flight and over 100,000 (€1.50 international) stamps, which feature a family walking together on a beach. The stamps and related stamp product are designed by Dublin-based Vermillion Design.

The stamps will be on sale in selected Post Offices nationwide from Thursday (July 26th), while specially designed First Day Covers, stamp miniature sheets and souvenir sheets will also be available from the stamp counters at Dublin’s GPO and online at www.irishstamps.ie.

Speaking at the unveiling of the stamps Archbishop Diarmuid Martin thanked An Post and welcomed the publications of the new stamps. He said the stamps were a fitting tribute to what he hoped would be ‘’a memorable and uplifting visit of Pope Francis to the World Meeting of Families in Ireland — a visit that presents a great opportunity for the Church and the country”.

The stamps and associated material will be popular with those attending WMOF events, as a general memento of the occasion and as good-value, easy-to-carry souvenirs for family and friends. The stamps will have considerable interest for the worldwide community of stamp collectors especially those with a speciality interest in religious stamps.

The visit of Pope Francis and the World Meeting of Families will bring pilgrims and attendees to Dublin from across the globe. Among the items being produced by An Post are a First Day Cover (FDC) envelope which will contain both stamp designs €3.50, a Mini-sheet, and Souvenir sheet with four stamps and the locations of the various WMOF events in Ireland.

An Post is also issuing complimentary postcards with stamp purchases made from An Post at the GPO Dublin, the RDS, Phoenix Park (Parkgate Street Post Office) Knock Shrine (Knock Post Office) and special date cancels for the RDS, Phoenix Park, and Knock Shrine.

