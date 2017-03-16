St. Patrick’s Family treasure hunt in London

Free Family Fun this Sunday

Families can get involved with a fun-filled, free adventure treasure hunt this Sunday as part of London’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The 1.5 mile course will take approximately an hour and a half to complete, with prizes to be won at the end.

This St Patrick’s quest takes you from Stratton Street to the National Portrait Gallery, with a special map available to download.

Irish characters will help you along the way as you discover the delights of London on ‘the friendliest day of the year’.

To collect your prize at the end of the route, head for the green flag marked #STPATSLDN opposite the National Portrait Gallery.

Visit the stand there – close to the statue of Edith Cavell – before 4.30pm to submit your answer and claim a reward.

You’ll also be able to enter a prize draw for your chance to win family flight tickets (two adults and two children) to Dublin with Aer Lingus.

This way, after completing the London St Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt, you’ll be able to start a new Irish adventure.

For more information, visit www.london.gov.uk/events/2017-03-17/london-st-patricks-festival