St. Patrick’s Family treasure hunt in London

St Patricks Family treasure hunt London
Photograph: Photocall Ireland!

Free Family Fun this Sunday

Families can get involved with a fun-filled, free adventure treasure hunt this Sunday as part of London’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The 1.5 mile course will take approximately an hour and a half to complete, with prizes to be won at the end.

This St Patrick’s quest takes you from Stratton Street to the National Portrait Gallery, with a special map available to download.

Irish characters will help you along the way as you discover the delights of London on ‘the friendliest day of the year’.

To collect your prize at the end of the route, head for the green flag marked #STPATSLDN opposite the National Portrait Gallery.

St Patricks Family treasure hunt London
Photograph: Photocall Ireland!

Visit the stand there – close to the statue of Edith Cavell – before 4.30pm to submit your answer and claim a reward.

You’ll also be able to enter a prize draw for your chance to win family flight tickets (two adults and two children) to Dublin with Aer Lingus.

This way, after completing the London St Patrick’s Day Treasure Hunt, you’ll be able to start a new Irish adventure.

For more information, visit www.london.gov.uk/events/2017-03-17/london-st-patricks-festival

COMMENTS (0)

Sign in or create your account to join the discussion

Related News

Canadian Railtown Cafe replaces rubbish...
0 Shares March 16, 2017 in Entertainment, News

Irish writer in frame for...
0 Shares March 15, 2017 in Entertainment, News

85,000 attend Birmingham Celebrations
0 Shares March 15, 2017 in Entertainment, Community

Register now to keep updated with the latest Irish news

  • Email updates
  • Competitions and give aways
  • Full access to 28 years of archives
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register