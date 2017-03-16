St Patrick’s Day Parade NOTTINGHAM

Fermanagh to lead the way in Nottingham’s parade

County Fermanagh has been chosen to lead Nottingham’s St Patrick’s Day Parade this year with officials from both places coming together to celebrate the city’s Irish community.

The procession, which will arrive in Old Market Square at around 12.30pm, will be headed by Fermanagh natives Siobhan Begley and Eileen Dowling. They will be followed by a number of Irish marching bands and community groups before the whole city takes part in an afternoon of music and dance.

Tom Flynn, Chairman of the Nottingham St Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade Committee, said: “This is a time for everyone to celebrate everything that is great about Ireland and St Patrick and there is enough going on in the city to keep us all busy.

“We welcome everyone to Nottingham and the Old Market Square to enjoy St Patrick’s Day and join in one of our biggest City Festivals over the past 18 years.”

Celebrations got underway on 8 March and there is a host of events taking place at a number of venues across Nottingham. On parade day, revellers will get the opportunity to sample Irish produce while soaking up the celebratory atmosphere. There will also be the chance to learn more about Nottingham’s Irish community, County Fermanagh and this year’s charitable cause, Emmanuel House – an independent support centre which is celebrating 40 years of helping vulnerable adults.

“We very much appreciate the on-going support from Nottingham’s Irish Community and the contribution from this year’s St Patrick’s Day festivities recognises the work and achievements of Emmanuel House over the past 40 years,” said Denis Tully, Chief Executive at the charity.

“It will be a great boost to us as we go forward. We wish the Festival organisers all the very best for this year’s 18th St Patrick’s Day celebrations.”

For further details, visit www.nottinghamstpatricksfestival.org.uk or contact Tom Flynn on thomaspatrickflynn@gmx.co.uk or 07968 144 495.