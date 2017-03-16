St Patrick’s Day Parade LEEDS

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Celebrating eighteen years of Leeds St Patrick’s Parade

Some 5,000 people turned out in Leeds for the parade which has been going since 1999.

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan opened the procession and the Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Gerry Harper joined him leading the parade.

Traditional pipe and brass bands joined schools such as St Paul’s Catholic Primary, Our Lady’s Catholic Primary, St Urban’s Catholic Primary among others, sporting clubs and community associations to fly the flag, wear shamrock glasses or don leprechaun hats.

Members of Leeds University’s Irish Dancing Society, Leeds Academy of Irish Dancing, Leeds Mayo Association, John F Kennedy’s Gaelic Athletic Association and many others joined colourful floats, a vintage bus and tractors in the procession.

At Millennium Square in the city centre a large crowd enjoyed entertainment from a specially erected stage around which were several food and drinks stalls, children’s rides and games.

The entertainment itself included dancing and music from Beware of the Pig and The Duets.

There will be a St Patrick’s Day Vigil Mass at Leeds Cathedral this Thursday evening at 7pm.