St Patrick’s Day Parade LEEDS

St Patricks Day Parade LEEDS

Celebrating eighteen years of Leeds St Patrick’s Parade

Some 5,000 people turned out in Leeds for the parade which has been going since 1999.

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan opened the procession and the Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Gerry Harper joined him leading the parade.

Traditional pipe and brass bands joined schools such as St Paul’s Catholic Primary, Our Lady’s Catholic Primary, St Urban’s Catholic Primary among others, sporting clubs and community associations to fly the flag, wear shamrock glasses or don leprechaun hats.

St Patricks Day Parade LEEDS

Members of Leeds University’s Irish Dancing Society, Leeds Academy of Irish Dancing, Leeds Mayo Association, John F Kennedy’s Gaelic Athletic Association and many others joined colourful floats, a vintage bus and tractors in the procession.

St Patricks Day Parade LEEDS

At Millennium Square in the city centre a large crowd enjoyed entertainment from a specially erected stage around which were several food and drinks stalls, children’s rides and games.

The entertainment itself included dancing and music from Beware of the Pig and The Duets.

There will be a St Patrick’s Day Vigil Mass at Leeds Cathedral this Thursday evening at 7pm.

COMMENTS (0)

Sign in or create your account to join the discussion

Related News

St. Patrick’s Family treasure hunt...
0 Shares March 16, 2017 in Entertainment, Community

St Patrick’s Day Parade MANCHESTER
0 Shares March 16, 2017 in Community

St Patrick’s Day Parade NOTTINGHAM
0 Shares March 16, 2017 in Community

Register now to keep updated with the latest Irish news

  • Email updates
  • Competitions and give aways
  • Full access to 28 years of archives
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register