St. Patrick’s Ball 2017

The Intercontinental Hotel in Park Lane will host the 2017 St Patrick’s Festival Ball, on Saturday 18th March in the name of Ireland’s patron saint.

This year the Mayor’s London St Patrick’s Festival will become a three day cultural and community event taking place from Friday 17th March until Sunday 19th March 2017 with the aim of promoting culture and celebrating the Irish community in London.

The annual St Patrick’s Parade will take place on Sunday 19th March 2017. Further details can be found on: www.london.gov.uk/stpatricks.

The annual ball takes place in the centre of the weekend’s festivities, on the Saturday night.

The programme for the evening will be as follows:

1900 – Champagne and Guinness Reception

1945 – Dinner and full supporting Entertainment Programme

2230 – Dancing to Barry Owen and The Main Attraction

0200 – Carriages

Dress Code: Black Tie

The St. Patrick’s Ball Committee includes:

Sean Fitzpatrick (Chairman)

Tim Kelly

Mick Crossan

Andy Rogers

Joe Kelliher

Helen Corbett

Theresa Harrington

Ciara Pryce

Venue: Intercontinental Hotel on Park Lane, London W1J 7QY. Tel: 020 7409 3131

www.stpatricksfestivalball.co.uk