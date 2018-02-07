St Mary’s gets sporty for cancer charity

February 7, 2018

St. Mary’s University Ladies Gaelic Football Team held a 24-hour sportsathon last week to raise money for cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

The range of sports included volleyball, hockey, gymnastics, table tennis, cricket, ultimate frisbee, badminton and circuit training, as well as Irish dancing and Gaelic Football, with students from across the university’s entire Twickenham campus taking part.

“This event linked the sporting groups from across campus, pulling together our community through our love of sport,” said Jennifer Carr.

“It’s the third annual event of its kind and we made a special effort to make it more successful this year by finding a local business sponsor, and liaising with a local business to provide bacon rolls, with profits going straight to CLIC Sargent.”

CLIC Sargent fights tirelessly for children and young people with cancer, often when they feel they can’t. It does this individually, locally and nationally, so that they can focus on the important things, like getting well.

The charity also works with bereaved families to get them support, to help them cope with their emotional pain.

The charity has taken on even greater significance to the Gaelic teams at St Mary’s after CLIC Sargent played a supporting role when a member of the men’s team, Aidan Campbell-Doherty, a third year sports science student, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

“Since Aidan’s diagnosis, he has had a really positive attitude and as part of a wide group of his friends and family, we have helped to raise over £10,000 split between CLIC Sargent and Canteen Ireland,” added Jennifer.

You might also be interested in this article