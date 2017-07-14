Kier hits the road to raise £50,000

Employees of construction company Kier are using green methods of transport to travel from Orkney to Truro in 2020 hours as part of a charity challenge. Their Maple Cross office has raised over £7000 for St Luke’s

Kier’s Maple Cross office is taking part in the company’s most ambitious charity challenge yet in using green, non-motorised transport to travel from Kier’s most northerly construction site in Orkney to its most southerly in Truro, visiting all of Kier Construction’s regional offices along the way.

Over 2,000 employees from Kier’s construction business will be taking part in the challenge across the UK, and the company hopes to raise £200,000 for charity.

Fifty Maple Cross employees are walking, cycling and kayaking their way across Hertfordshire, raising money for local hospice, St Luke’s, as well as the Kier Foundation, an independent charity that raises money for Kier’s charity partner Alzheimer’s Society.

St Luke’s looks after people with cancer and other end of life illnesses, such as motor neurone disease and heart, lung and kidney failure.

Wonderful staff

The director of Kier Construction Southern, Martin Reilly says, “Many of our staff live and work in Harrow and Brent, and have had family members, friends and acquaintances cared for by the wonderful staff of St Luke’s, so nominating St Luke’s to be our local beneficiary was a decision we found very easy to make.”

St Luke’s Director of Fundraising, Pam Russell says: “A big thank you to the staff at Kier for pledging their support of St Luke’s.

A non-motorised relay across the country is an incredible challenge and the money raised will enable us to help more local people who are suffering from an end of life illness and support their families.

Generosity

St Luke’s relies on the generosity of the community to raise over £3.5 million each year and we are very grateful for Kier’s support in our 30th birthday year.”

Could your organisation organise an event for St Luke’s in their 30th birthday year?

For lots of tips, support and publicity to get you started, visit www.stlukeshospice. org/getinvolved

St. Luke’s Hospice:

• It costs over £3m pa to keep the hospice open

• The charity receives less than a third of funding from NHS sources The hospice provides:

• 2924 days of In-Patient Care each year

• More than 1100 visits to patients at home from our Community Palliative Care Team

• Day-Care for an average of 40 patients each week

• 1540 individual and 80 group complementary sessions each year

• 685 bereavement counselling sessions

• 1502 sessions of psychosocial support for families and carers

