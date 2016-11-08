Speakers Revealed for TEDxUCD 2016

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

University College Dublin (UCD) have announced the 10 speakers who will take part in the University’s fourth annual TEDxUCD event

TEDxUCD 2016 takes place on Friday 9 December, (10 am – 4 pm), in the UCD Dramsoc Theatre, UCD Student Centre. The event will feature exceptional talks from members of the wider UCD community including researchers, students, alumni and friends who will speak on a wide range of ideas worth spreading.

Among this year’s TEDxUCD speakers are; Dearbhla Burke, Dr Susan Delaney and Dr Andrew Hogan.

Dearbhla Burke is a chartered physiotherapist and a PhD student at the UCD School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sports Science. Her TEDxUCD 2016 talk is entitled ‘The insult added to injury.’

Dearbhla Burke said, “I am looking forward to taking part in this year’s TEDxUCD event. During my talk I will highlight the significant problem of spinal cord injury pain and aim to explain how patients can have pain in an area where they have no feeling….the insult added to their injury.”

Dr Susan Delaney is a clinical psychologist and Bereavement Services Manager at the Irish Hospice Foundation which has a long standing relationship with UCD’s School of Psychology. Her TEDxUCD 2016 talk is entitled ‘Grief, it’s complicated…..10% of the time.’

Dr Susan Delaney said, “We tend to hold strong opinions about grief; how long it should take to heal and what helps the grieving process. As I will outline in my forthcoming TEDxUCD 2016 talk these opinions are often at odds with the latest research which indicates that grief is more complicated.”

Dr Andrew Hogan is a senior scientist with the obesity immunology research group at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, and a research scientist at the UCD School of Medicine. His TEDxUCD 2016 talk is entitled ‘Losing weight – why is it so difficult ?’.

Dr Andy Hogan said, “More and more we realise that weight loss is not as simple as energy in and energy out. As I will outline in my forthcoming TEDxUCD 2016 talk our research is trying to tease out the role of the immune system in the regulation of bodyweight.”

The 7 other TEDxUCD 2016 speakers are profiled below.

TEDxUCD 2016 is the fourth annual TEDx event held at University College Dublin and is organised by UCD Research and Innovation.

At TEDxUCD 2016 a combination of live speakers and a selection of TED Talks videos will be combined to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group of 100 attendees. The TED conference provides general guidance for the TEDx programme, but individual TEDx events, including TEDxUCD, are self-organised.

Wiebke Preuss, a Masters student at the Stockholm School of Economics, and currently an Erasmus Exchange Programme student at the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, will act as MC for TEDxUCD 2016.

The 100 free tickets to attend TEDxUCD 2016 will go on ‘sale’ on Wednesday, 9 November at 1:30 pm via www.ucd.ie/innovation/newsevents/tedxucd/tickets/

TEDxUCD 2016 can be followed via @TEDxUCD and #TEDxUCD.