SNAP UP A POT OF GOLD WITH £2 FERRY SALE

Stena Line launches St Patrick’s Day flash sale

Ferry company, Stena Line, is celebrating St Patrick’s Day, by giving holidaymakers the chance to book a £2* single foot passenger fare to the Emerald Isle. There are a limited number of sailings available at this incredible price per sailing so get online and book now as when they’re gone, they’re gone!

Your pockets will be heavy and your heart will be light after snapping up this fantastic offer which is only available to book from March 16 – March 18 for travel up to 15 December, 2017. As well as enjoying the staggering beauty of the countryside and rolling hills, there is so much more to experience on your trip to Ireland including Dublin attractions like the Guinness Storehouse, buzzing Temple Bar and the famous Ha’Penny Bridge. Wexford is bursting with things to do like a visit to family favourite, Secret Valley Wildlife Park or a trip to the stunning Tintern Abbey which was built in the 1200’s.

Diane Poole OBE, Head of Communications and PR, Stena Line, said: “St. Patrick’s Day is a real time of celebration and our present to you is the chance to set sail across the Irish Sea for the bargain price of £2! Leprechauns may be a myth but this offer is legendary and is available on Stena Line’s Holyhead – Dublin and Fishguard – Rosslare routes, so make sure you book by March 18 for your chance to travel for this great price right up to 15 December.”

And if you think the £2 fare is the best thing about travelling with Stena Line, then just wait until you step onboard with lots to enjoy including free cinema, free Wi-Fi, children’s play areas, delicious meal deals and great-value shopping – at only £2 you might want to splash out on a few action packed journeys!

For further information or to snap up your very own £2 pot of gold with Stena Line go to http://www.stenaline.co.uk/2pounddeal.

*Terms and conditions apply see their website for full details.