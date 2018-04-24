Sligo Business Networking event

April 24, 2018

Just ahead of the week-end after next’s big London v Sligo game at Ruislip in the first round of the Connaught Championship (Sunday 6 May) Sligo businesses have been invited to London to network.

The Sligo Business Network in London will meet at The Marylebone Hotel, Bulstrode Street W1U 2JF on Thursday 26 April at 7.00 pm. The hotel is located between Marylebone Lane and Welbeck Street, a 10 minute walk from Bond Street and Oxford Street tube stations.

Admission to the event, which includes drinks and some food, is £25.

The evening is sponsored by Eileen Monahan, a director of The Doyle Collection Hotel Group.

Garreth Walsh, the general manager of the Marylebone Hotel, which has just undergone major renovation will be at the event to welcome guests.

If you have any queries or believe someone with a business connection to Sligo should be invited then ring 07785 920810 or email andy@rogersassociates.org