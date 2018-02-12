Strictly Come Dancing evening for Siobhan, 2

February 12, 2018

Strictly Come Dancing is coming to the Claddagh Ring in Hendon on Thursday (15 February) to raise funds for two-year-old Siobhan Margaret Mather, who has a rare form of child cancer.

Siobhan was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma in July 2017 and has undergone various treatments in the UK. She now requires a vaccine, which is only available in America, if she is to further her chances of making a full recovery and ensure she does not suffer a relapse.

The cost for the course of treatment, as well as the associated costs of travelling abroad, are estimated in the region of £220,000.

So far more than £75,000 has been raised towards that target. A Justgiving page, which has been set up, describes Siobhan as ‘the bravest 2-yearold girl and is taking everything that this terrible disease can throw at her in her stride.’

The event at the Claddagh Ring is being organised and hosted by Stephanie Kelleher, and fellow teachers Mrs Harrington and Mrs Desbois, at Sacred Heart Primary School in Barnet, which is attended by Siobhan’s brother and sister.

Meet Siobhan, she is just two years old and battling with neuroblastoma. We are trying to raise £200,000 to get her to NYC for a vaccine that can stop her cancer returning. To donate text: MATH01 £amount 70070 Or donate here:https://t.co/DYxel4dTbh pic.twitter.com/B84dT79Q7J — ⭐ Siobhan Mather ⭐ (@Fight4Siobhan) February 2, 2018

Following her diagnosis, Siobhan was put on an 80-day cycle of chemotherapy but within days of starting her treatment had to undergo emergency surgery due to internal bleeding and ended up in an induced coma on life support.

Siobhan, who is being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital, battled back and since then has undergone high intensive chemotherapy, received a stem cell transplant.

Siobhan’s grandfather Dave Murphy was born in Portmagee, Co Kerry, while her grandmother, originally Teresa Foley, was born in London.

Her parents came from Glencar, Co Kerry, and Siobhan has lots of family still living in Portmagee, Glencar, Glenbeigh and other parts of Kerry. Only 100 children are diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in the UK per year.

High-risk neuroblastoma has a high chance of relapse; and relapsed Neuroblastoma has low survival rates. Relapsed Neuroblastoma is the most dangerous form of the disease.

There is no standard relapse protocol for relapsed Neuroblastoma, which means clinical trials are often the only hope for many children. Such clinical trials are rarely available via the NHS, so where families wish to access this treatment, their only option is abroad, in the hope of helping them beat cancer. In the USA, there have been a number of trials with high success rates.

To donate or to find out more go to Siobhan’s Justgiving page.

