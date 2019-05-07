Siobhan McCann passes away aged 26

05/07/2019

Siobhan McCann, the Dulwich Harps footballer who was fighting the “toughest opponent” of her life, has sadly passed away after battling cancer.

McCann, who is originally from Castlewellan in Co Down but played GAA for South London’s Dulwich Harps side after emigrating some years ago, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in April last year.

She moved home to be with family while fighting the disease.

As well as being a keen Gaelic footballer, she worked as a physiotherapist for Fulham Irish before her life was “put on hold” following the diagnosis last year.

Siobhan’s friends last night announced that the 26-year-old had passed away “peacefully in her sleep.”

“Our good friend Siobhan has sadly passed away peacefully in her sleep this evening,” they said. “Our prayers and thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

Dulwich Harps GAA club said that Siobhan “left a lasting impression” on everyone at the club while in London. “We are truly honoured to call her a club mate, teammate and a close friend,” the club added.

Owen Mulligan, the former Tyrone football star and Fulham Irish men’s coach, paid his tributes: “People like Siobhan are few and far between in this lifetime. One of the nicest girls I had the pleasure of calling my friend. Thinking of her family and friends at this very sad time.”

Chris Hazzard, Sinn Fein MP for South Down, also sent his condolences to the family.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Siobhan McCann this evening – deepest sympathy to the McCann family and everyone at St. John’s GAC who will be devastated at this heartbreaking news,” he said.

Last October, McCann postponed her cancer treatment so she could attend a 7s tournament in London, organised to help raise funds for a life-prolonging drug for her.

In 2018, after completing 25 sessions of radiotherapy and chemotherapy in readiness for surgery to remove the initial tumour, Siobhan was hit with the devastating news in July that the cancer had spread to her liver and that surgery was no longer an option.

Remarkably, McCann still played for Dulwich Harps in the club’s junior football championship final with Tir Chonaill Gaels in June.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later stage.