Sinn Fein MP resigns over Kingsmill Twitter video

January 17, 2018

Sinn Fein MP resigns over Kingsmill Twitter video

The Sinn Féin Westminster MP who tweeted a video appearing to mock an IRA atrocity in which 10 Protestant civilians were murdered in Northern Ireland resigned this week with immediate effect.

Barry McElduff stepped down on Monday as MP for West Tyrone.

His resignation was welcomed by Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney who said he hoped it would bring Sinn Fein and the DUP closer to returning to power sharing in Stormont.

McElduff posted an image of a Kingsmill loaf of bread on his head on the 42nd anniversary of the massacre near the village of Kingsmill in South Armagh.

In 1976 the IRA ambushed eleven Protestant workers on their way to work, lined them up and shot them, only one survived.

Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill, apologised to the victims last week, saying the video was not the conduct expected of a party member.

She said his actions were not “malicious or intended to cause the hurt or pain which they did” and that he was resigning “as a consequence of the unintended hurt” caused by the video.

In the video McElduff walked around a shop with the loaf on his head and said: “I’m in the Classic Service Station here, but I’m just wondering – where does McCullough’s keep the bread?” McElduff said he did not want to be a “barrier to reconciliation”.