Shark Attack Hero up for medal

Irishman up for Pride of Australia medal for saving friend from shark attack

A Wexford man living in New South Wales is up for a Pride of Australia medal after he helped his best friend out when he was attacked by a great white shark while the pair were body boarding.

Last year Shane De Roiste and his friend Dale Carr were paddling 150 metres from shore at the Lighthouse Beach when a three-metre great white shark thrashed out of the water and bit into Dale’s thigh buttocks and bodyboard.

Dale told Shane to head to shore to safety but he insisted on staying. When interviewed by Morning Ireland last week he said: “Dale was actually punching the shark in the head and he spoke to me afterwards saying that it wasn’t doing anything, he could tell it was punching a brick wall. So he actually changed tactics and went for its eyeballs, so he stuck his thumb in its eyeball and that’s when he actually released his bite.”

Dale stayed on his board and got out of danger as he caught a wave, but Shane missed it and had to wait before he could leave the water.

He said: “I had a bit of a go to get out of there but then I thought, “I’m not going out this way — this isn’t how it’s going to happen today”.

“So I stopped and took a few deep breaths and let myself slide under the water because I wanted to find it. When the shark disappeared soon after Shane paddled toward the shore where he helped Dale, who lost 2.5 litres of blood, onto the beach and tied up his wound with shoelaces ‘like a Christmas ham’.