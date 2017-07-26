Shane Meadows new drama focuses on Irish care system

This Is England director Shane Meadows has had a four-part drama about Ireland’s care system commissioned by Channel 4.

He will again team up with BAFTA-nominated Stephen Graham who stars as Joseph who finds himself compelled to travel to Ireland to confront the demons from a childhood spent in the care system that continue to haunt him, with savage and brutal consequences.

His path soon crosses that of Dinah, played by newcomer Niamh Algar. Like Joseph she’s also deeply guarded, holding close a secret she’s hiding from all those around her.

Helen Behan joins the cast as Anna, the sister Joseph hasn’t seen since they were separated as children, with Frank Laverty playing Michael, Anna’s husband.

“The Virtues reunites me with the peerless Stephen Graham, whilst also allowing me the chance to work with a host of supremely gifted actors and some incredible new talent,” said Shane Meadows.

“It takes the biblical, almost apocalyptic levels of revenge witnessed in Dead Man’s Shoes, along with the bittersweet humour from This is England and creates a landscape like nothing else I’ve ever worked on.”

The Warp Films production is currently filming in Sheffield, Liverpool and Belfast and will air on Channel 4 in 2019.