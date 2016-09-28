Seven Irish movies at London Film Festival

Adam Shaw looks at the seven Irish films which will be showcased at next week’s BFI London Film Festival this as it celebrates 60 years of international cinema

Next week’s Festival, which runs from 5-16 October , will host 380 features and shorts from 74 countries. The Irish films on show range from a buddy comedy about a hapless Cork duo to a deep, hard-hitting polemic about the treatment (or lack thereof) for mental health sufferers.

• A Dark Song

We follow Sophia, a young woman who rents an old house in the countryside and sets about hiring an occultist. In a bid to realise her bizarre, consuming ambition to talk to a murdered child, she needs the occultist to perform the Abramelin – an ancient invocation ritual – to summon a wish-granting guardian angel.

The film features Catherine Walker, who starred in Patrick’s Day, and Sightseers’ Steve Oram. It was filmed at locations around Dublin and Wicklow in the summer of 2015.

Friday 07 October 2016 21:00

Curzon Soho Cinema, Screen 1

Saturday 08 October 2016 13:00

BFI Southbank, NFT2

• A Date for Mad Mary

‘Mad Mary McArdle returns to Drogheda after a stint in prison to find that everything and everyone has changed. Her best friend, Charlene, is getting married and has refused Mary a plus one on the grounds that she wouldn’t be able to secure a date. Determined to prove her wrong, she sets off on a mission to find a nice guy who looks good in a tux.

But Mary soon discovers that this is no easy task in a town where everybody knows your name…and your reputation. The film stars an ensemble of young Irish actors including Seana Kerslake, Charleigh Bailey and Tara Lee as well as established talent including Denise McCormack and Norma Sheehan.

Thursday 06 October 2016 21:00

Hackney Picturehouse, Screen 1

Saturday 08 October 2016 21:15

Vue West End Cinema, Screen 7

Monday 10 October 2016 13:00

BFI Southbank, NFT2

• Further Beyond

The debut documentary from Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor, it takes inspiration from 18th century figure Ambrose O’Higgins’ journey from Ireland to Chile. Covering key chapters in O’Higgins’ life, it addresses the issues of immigration and displacement as well as the transformative powers of travelling.

Wednesday 12 October 2016 18:15

Curzon Soho Cinema, Screen 1

Saturday 15 October 2016 13:00

BFI Southbank, NFT3

• I Am Not a Serial Killer

Adapted from Dan Wells’ novel of the same name, the story centres on a 15-year-old who is diagnosed as a sociopath. Plagued by homicidal urges, he faces a constant struggle and must live by a strict set of rules to keep his impulses in check. Shot in Minnesota last year, the film features Max Records, Christopher Lloyd and Laura Fraser.

Tuesday 11 October 2016 21:00

Prince Charles Cinema

Wednesday 12 October 2016 21:00

Ritzy Cinema, Screen 2

• The Secret Scripture

An adaptation of Sebastian Barry’s 2008 Man Booker Prize nominated novel, it follows Roseanne McNulty who, now aged 100 and residing at Roscommon Regional Mental Hospital, decides to write her autobiography. Lady Rose is an elderly woman who has lived in a hospital for 40 years. Despite her bleak surroundings there is a light in her eyes that cannot be extinguished. Dr Greene is drawn to her, compelled to discover her past and gain her freedom.

Through her scripture we reveal a life of extraordinary love, great injustice and a remarkable young woman of courage whose only crime was to fall in love yet she survives the system’s brutal violations. Set against a backdrop of troubled times locally and chaos internationally we learn of her ultimate triumph. American star Rooney Mara plays the younger Rose, with screen legend Vanessa Redgrave playing her in her older years.

Friday 07 October 2016 18:15

Haymarket Cinema, Screen 1

Saturday 08 October 2016 12:30

Curzon Soho Cinema, Screen 1

Wednesday 12 October 2016 12:30

Vue West End Cinema, Screen 5

• Without Name

We follow a systematic land surveyor who loses his reason in a supernatural environment that defies all boundaries. Backed by the Irish Film Board’s Catalyst project, it stars Alan McKenna, Niamh Algar, and James Browne as leads, as well as Morgan C. Jones, Olga Wehrly, Brendan Conroy, Bryan Quinn, Paul Ward, Donncha Crowley, Brandon Maher, Helen Roche, and Alan McNally.

Thursday 13 October 2016 21:00

Curzon Soho Cinema, Screen 1

Sunday 16 October 2016 13:00

Prince Charles Cinema

• The Young Offenders

A comedy road film centred on inner-city Cork teenagers and best friends Conor and Jock, it is inspired by the true story of Ireland’s biggest cocaine seizure of 2007. Jock is a legendary bike thief who plays a daily game of cat-andmouse with the bike-theft-obsessed Garda Sergeant Healy. When a drug-trafficking boat capsizes off the coast of West Cork and 61 bales of cocaine, each worth €7m, are seized, word gets out that there is a bale missing. The boys steal two bikes and go on a road trip hoping to find the missing bale which they can sell so as to escape their troubled home lives…but Sergeant Healy is in hot pursuit.

Friday 07 October 2016 21:00

Haymarket Cinema, Screen 1

Saturday 08 October 2016 14:45

Vue West End Cinema, Screen 7

Monday 10 October 2016 20:45

Hackney Picturehouse, Screen 1

