Seven Exiles honoured among hurling Champion 15 All-Stars

November 7, 2018

The Dublin footballers and Limerick hurlers deservedly captured the headlines at last Friday evening’s glitzy Annual All-Stars Banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

London captain Brian Regan collects his award just weeks after pitch collapse at McGovern Park.

But spare a thought for Regan who joined teammates Denis O’Regan and Aaron Sheehan among the Christy Ring Champions 15 selections.

The Kilburn Gaels centre-back is currently recovering from the serious illness that almost cost him his life on the field in early October but he was fit and well to take his place on the podium last Friday evening much to the delight of his many supporters and friends.

Warwickshire’s Niall McKenna and Shane Caulfield (Nicky Rackard) and Lancashire’s Ronan Crowley and Edmond Kenny (Lory Meagher) were the other Exiles to be honoured with Champion 15 selections.

You might also be interested in this article