All-Ireland SFC Round 2 Qualifier Draw

June 11, 2018

Senior Football Champions Round two Qualifier Draw

Louth’s reward for knocking out Ciaran Deely’s London on Sunday at McGovern Park is a trip to Carrick-on-Shannon to take on Leitrim in Round 2 of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Elsewhere, Mayo meet Tipperary while Tyrone go to package Carlow, who lost out to Laois last weekend having knocked out Louth in Leinster prior to that.

Tyrone edged out Meath after extra-time on Saturday.

Tipp, who were beaten by Cork in Munster, will host a Mayo side that bounced back against Limerick last weekend, in what is a rematch of the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final.

There are all-Ulster and all-Leinster clashes in Cavan v Down and Longford v Kildare.

The pitch at Breffni Park is being relaid so the Cavan-Down clash is expected to take place at a neutral venue, most likely Clones.

Elsewhere, Offaly host Clare, Sligo take on Armagh, Leitrim face Louth and Waterford’s questionable reward for a first Championship win since 2011 is to meet Monaghan.

Tipperary v Mayo
Waterford v Monaghan
Cavan v Down
Carlow v Tyrone
Offaly v Clare
Longford v Kildare
Sligo v Armagh
Leitrim v Louth

The match venues and times will be confirmed by the CCCC this afternoon with the fixtures scheduled for weekend of June 23/24.

All matches will be required to finish on the day under the new Championship protocols.

