Cronin unconcerned by quick turnaround

There is a full programme of matches this weekend in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, which means that Group 2 teams Cork, Wexford and Limerick face a seven-day turnaround.

The first two play each other at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday (2.30pm) so any perceived disadvantage or advantage does not apply.

Both sides have 100% records at this early stage, as Wexford got their campaign under way last Saturday with a good victory over Offaly while Cork were much too strong for Limerick to move them top of the table with two wins from two outings.

Something has to give and Wexford will not want for motivation, having been touched off by the Leesiders in extra-time in last year’s All-Ireland Semi-Final.

If there are any worries about not having enough time to prepare for such a clash, Cork’s Orla Cronin isn’t displaying any signs of it. The Enniskeane forward points out that players relish the continuity of games.

“We won’t take it handy but we’ll try recover as best we can and look to Wexford” said Cronin on Red FM. “It’s summer, it’s peak season, it’s when we want to be playing and we’re looking forward to it.”

There were signs in the demolition of Limerick that Cork were rediscovering their mojo. Manager Paudie Murray expressed satisfaction afterwards that the players were finally transferring their work on the training paddock to match day and Cronin believes that the hard yards under the instruction of Murray and his coaching staff is paying off.

The 21-year-old scored four points from play, a tally equalled by Amy O’Connor, while Katrina Mackey finished with 1-5 and the ultra-reliable Orla Cotter accumulated 11 points. Finding scores from more areas of the pitch will be vital come the defining period of the season.

“The last time we met Limerick in the Munster Final in Charleville. Losing to them stuck to us and we weren’t going to forget it. A lot of work went into training after that. All the hard work and training paid off.

“There was savage defending from the backline and it just set us up in the forwards. Lovely pitch in Páirc Uí Rinn, lots of space and play the wings. When we started at that pace, picking off the scores, it was never look back from there.”

“We have worked on our shooting. You can’t be depending on one or two players. When there’s a lot of running involved in our game, one to 15 have to be able to take their scores.”

