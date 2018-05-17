Second half goals win it for Herts

May 17, 2018

All-Britain Inter-County JFC Rnd 1

Hertfordshire 4-9

Gloucestershire 3-4

Hertfordshire overcame a spirted Gloucestershire challenge by eight points at St Mary’s Old Boys RFC in Bristol on Sunday in the first round of the British Junior Championship.

A good and sporting game was settled by goals from Conor Carney and Adam Ferry, late in the second half.

Eoin Fanning opened the scoring for Gloucestershire in the second minute, but Herts quickly responded with a goal from Conor Feeney after a fine pass from Steven Lavery put the big full forward in an unstoppable position.

Lavery extended the advantage to three on the tenth minute but as both defences were on top, scoring opportunities were at a premium. This defensive pressure was forcing a large amount of wides and the next point came on the 17th minute with Fanning again the provider.

A free from Lavery made the score 1-1 to 0-2 points on the 20-minute mark.

The best move in the first half, Hannon powering through on the Gloucestershire goal, provoked a great block from Cormac Quilligan but sharpshooter Lavery was in the right place to send the rebound to the back of the net.

The Herts men looked comfortable with a six-point lead but weren’t able to extend that margon any further and Eoin Fanning tapped over an easy free to reduce the deficit to five at half time; 2-2 to 0-3.

The second half started with an extended period of Herts dominance, built on a rampaging midfield, with points from Lavery and Feeney and a fine goal from Conor Carney extended the lead to 10 points on the 40 minute mark.

This sparked a mini comeback from the Gloucestershire men with full forward Conor Day leading the cavalry with a well worked goal in the 47th minute.

Lavery responded with two points but Conor Day again pounced in the 50th minute with a fortuitous goal. Gloucestershire secured a third goal via John Lyttle as he scraped the ball over the Herts line after a long speculative effort.

This left the score 3-7 to 3-4 with ten minutes to go and it looked like game on with Hertfordshire lamenting their seven wides.

However, Adam Ferry ploughed through the Gloucestershire defence to place a great shot in the back of the net and halt the resistance. This was quickly followed up by points from Colm O’ Leary and Lavery to leave the full-time score 4-9 to 3-4.

Overall, Hertfordshire were the stronger team on the day with a great defensive display proving the foundation for a memorable win.

