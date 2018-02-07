Search for killer of Kerry baby to check UK DNA

Irish police have told reporters that their review of the 1984 Kerry Babies case means they will ask UK authorities to help them find a match for murdered ‘Baby John’.

Gardai believe one or both parents no longer live in Kerry.

The Irish government and Gardai recently apologised to Joanna Hayes – who had given birth at home to a baby who died and who was buried on their family farm – for her treatment in the investigation and in the notorious Kerry Babies Tribunal.

Gardai extracted identical confession from all of the Hayes family for the murder of baby John, whose body was found miles away on a beach in Cahersiveen despite the fact they could not have been there at the time or known about it. Baby John was thought to be around five days old when he was killed by 28 stab wounds and an horrific spinal injury.

He was found by a jogger at White Strand beach, Cahersiveen, on 14 April, 1984. The treatment of Ms Hayes by the Gardai and the tribunal judge has been held up as an example of Ireland’s attitudes towards women at the time.

DNA samples taken 34 years ago have so far failed to yield any matches to Ireland’s own DNA database which has only 15,000 samples compared to six million samples here in the UK.

The UK database increases by between 30,000 and 40,000 samples each month – and 60pc of DNA samples obtained from a UK crime scene can now be linked to a person.

DNA sampling is now so advanced that even distant sixth and seventh cousins can be detected through various genetic ‘links’.