Irish winner of almost €40m comes forward

January 3, 2018

Irish EuroMillions winner comes forward to claim €38.9

Ireland’s National Lottery had appealed for EuroMillions players to check their tickets for Friday’s draw after an Irish winner scooped the €38.9 million last Friday. The winners of the jackpot have now made contact with the National Lottery.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said that the winning ticket has been verified and arrangements are being made for the winners to collect the jackpot later this week.

It was the third big win for Ireland last year: a Dublin syndicate won €88.5 million in January and a west of Ireland syndicate won €29 million in July.

Dermot Griffin, chief executive of the National Lottery, said that last year had been a bumper one for Irish EuroMillions players, with winnings amounting to €171.9 million.

“This has been an amazing year for our EuroMillions players and what a way to finish with our third jackpot winner on Friday.

“We are urging anyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket for Friday’s draw to check their numbers to see if they are the holder of the golden ticket worth l €38,906,715.00. We don’t know if it’s a single winner or a syndicate.”

“We advise anybody who has this ticket to keep it safe- until they can get into the National Lottery office to make their claim We are open after the New Year break on Tuesday.”

The winning numbers from the draw are: 4, 8, 22, 23 and 48, with lucky stars 1 and 12. EuroMillions players in Ireland won more than €170 million in prize money last year, including last Friday’s €38.9 million jackpot. The win in Dublin was the third major jackpot won in Ireland in 2017.

In January of last year a Dublin work syndicate claimed an €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot with a winning ticket sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin. They unidentified winners said in a statment:

“We all have bills to pay with mortgages, loans and whatnot so we are looking forward to the financial freedom that comes with a win of this magnitude.”

Last July a West of Ireland syndicate won almost €29 million on a ticket sold in the Garryduff XL Store, in Castlebar, Co. Mayo. There were 31 winners of the EuroMillions Plus totalling €15.5 million.

www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/euromillions/checker