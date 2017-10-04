Treacys retains senior status at expense of Murphys

October 4, 2017

CityJet Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Play-off

Sean Treacys 1-21

Fr Murphys 0-15

By Damian Dolan

at Greenford

Sean Treacys condemned Fr Murphys to intermediate hurling next year after an incident packed relegation play-off at Greenford on Saturday.

Although desperate to preserve their senior status, which the club has held since 1984, Treacys were slow out of the blocks against a Murphys side which led by three after just four minutes.

But the south Londoners’ superior finishing prowess in front of goal came to the fore in the second half as they pulled clear, with Murphys just unable to close the gap, try as they might.

Murphys couldn’t have asked for a better start. Shane Deery pointed after just 25 seconds and Adam Hynes and Kevin Aherne followed suit.

Murphys had the breeze at their backs and looked intent on taking full advantage. Despite the stakes, Murphys were playing some lovely stuff, as well as being tigerish in defence.

They were winning everything and looking good. But building a telling lead during this spell was the problem. Just as against Kilburn Gaels in round 5 of the championship, putting decent ball in to their forward line wasn’t the issue for Murphys, winning that ball in the square, or the breaking ball, was.

The Treacys backs dominated this area. Conor Kerr had a sight of goal but fired over, but Murphys did stretch their lead to four when Michael Fahy pointed.

A sweeping move involving Kerr, Fahy and Sean Cullen presented Michael Gordon with a brief sight of goal, but he failed to connect with his pull and in a flash the chance was gone.

Stephen Power had to be alert to turn away Kenneth Watchron’s dangerously dropping free, and one couldn’t help wonder if Murphys would pay for not having made more of their fine start.

Treacys, meanwhile, had the air of a side just looking to hang in there and weather the storm, and in the 21st minute they were right back in the game when Kevin O’Loughlin got away from Daniel Nolan and headed for goal, with Dave Maher beating Michael Casey.

