London GAA: Treacys huff, but it’s Cuchullains who prevail

City Jet SHC Rnd 1

Cuchullains 2-9

Sean Treacys 1-8

By Damian Dolan

While all the huff and puff came from Sean Treacys, it was Cuchullains who possessed the killer touch in front of goal, and that was the difference between the sides on a filthy day in Greenford.

Goals from Aidan Power and Sean Connaughton paved the way to victory for Cuchullains, who led by eight at one stage, but had to withstand a spirited second half comeback from Treacys before they could celebrate an opening round win.

Cuchullains deservedly opened up an early three-point lead thanks to Fionn Byrne (two frees) and Connaughton, with the Treacys’ physio working overtime as the south Londoners first lost goalkeeper Shane Gilbert (ankle) and then back Martin O’Keeffe (knee). The Treacys sideline looked like something out of Casualty.

Cuchullains were by far the sharper side in the opening 14 minutes, but adversity clearly brings out the best out in Treacys, and rallied by the scoreline and their injuries, they rolled up their sleeves and started to hit back.

Adam Hynes produced a wristy flick to open Treacys’ account, with Paddy Dowling then pointing.

Dave Maher could only find the sidenetting after a goalmouth scramble, but Denis Crowley drew Treacys level. Conor Allis’ free edged Treacys ahead and Connaughton fired over as the south Londoners opened up a two-point lead.

CUCHULLAINS: Jack Kennedy; Hugh Kelly, Eoin Scully, John Brady; Gary Walsh, Christpher Teague, Niall Gunning; Brian White, Brian Mackey; Fionn Byrne (0-5f); Sean Dirrane, Sean Connaughton (1-2); Patrick Joseph (0-1), Karl Rogers, Aidan Power (1-0). Subs: Alan Nagle (0-1) for Dirrane.

SEAN TREACYS: Shane Gilbert; Jack McCarron, Mark Carter, Martin O’Keeffe; Michael O’Connor, Dave Bardon, Andrew McWeeney; Ger Quilligan (0-1), Paddy Dowling (0-1); Kieran Norris (1-0), Conor Allis (0-3, 1f, 2×65), James Lane (0-1); Adam Hynes (0-1), Dave Maher, Denis Crowley (0-1). Subs: John Murphy for O’Keeffe, Steve Casey for Gilbert, Liam Barron for Lane.

