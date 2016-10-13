Seamus Callanan and Patrick Durcan GAA Stars

Seamus Callanan (Tipperary) and Patrick Durcan (Mayo) have been named the GAA/GPA Opel Players of the Month for September in hurling and football respectively. Both players were selected by their fellow county players following outstanding displays in the All-Ireland finals played in the month of September and October 1st.

Callanan was awarded the man-of-the-match award following last month’s All-Ireland hurling decider, scoring 13 points, nine from play, in a stellar performance against Kilkenny. The Drom and Inch ace was a towering presence in the Tipp full-forward line and his remarkable individual contribution has been acknowledged by the county hurling body.

While Dublin finally secured the spoils after an epic All-Ireland final replay two weeks ago, Patrick Durcan was one of the most consistent performers over both titanic final battles.

The tenacity of his defending was evident throughout both games but it was complemented by outstanding attacking play and his long-range point in the second-half of the replay was one of many stand out moments for the Castlebar Mitchels man who received an All-Star nomination last week.

Commenting on the announcement, Dave Sheeran, Managing Director Opel Ireland said: “Through our continued support of Gaelic games in Ireland and sponsorship of the monthly GAA/GPA Opel All-Star Awards, Opel has had the pleasure of acknowledging some of the country’s finest sporting heroes, with few more deserving than Seamus Callanan and Patrick Durcan.

“Not for the first time in recent seasons both played pivotal roles in their counties championship campaigns, and have been chosen as the well deserved recipients of the Opel Player of the Month accolade for September. Looking forward to the GAA/GPA Opel All-Star Awards, I’d also like to take this opportunity to wish all of the nominees the very best of luck on November 4th.”

Uachtarán CLG Aogán Ó Fearghail said: “Congratulations to Séamus and Patrick on their outstanding performances and their respective contributions to the 2016 GAA Hurling and Football Championships.

“Séamus’ exploits in the All-Ireland Hurling Final against Kilkenny were simply outstanding. His performance had everything and to finish as man of the match in a final which had several great performers on both sides shows the heights he hit that day.

“Patrick was one of the standout performers on days Dublin and Mayo met and he showed his array of skills by also scoring some fantastic points from half-back. He has had a particularly strong year on both the club and county fronts and this award is very much deserved. I’d also like to acknowledge the GPA and Opel for their support and co-operation in organising these awards as we edge closer to the end of year awards.”

Speaking about the Award winners, Dessie Farrell, Chief Executive of the GPA added: “Congratulations to Seamus and Paddy on being recognised by their fellow players for their outstanding displays in the All-Ireland finals. Seamus has been one of the game’s outstanding talents for many years and a wonderful leader for his county; it was fitting that he delivered a match-winning performance in last month’s decider. His hunger for possession and wonderful touch to convert the chances that came his way were a real highlight of the championship year.

“With the smallest margin deciding the football championship after nearly 160 minutes of action, Paddy Durcan and his Mayo team-mates can be very proud of their contribution to the epic struggle to lift the Sam Maguire this year. From the very outset of the drawn game, Paddy stood out and continued that consistent performance to the very last whistle.

“While the end brought heartache for Mayo, Paddy’s brilliant displays have been acknowledged by his opponents and team-mates alike. Thanks to all of the players who voted and to our loyal supporters Opel. Along with the GAA and Gaelic games supporters everywhere, we look forward with great anticipation to the announcement of the GAA/GPA All-Stars Teams and Players of the Year next month.”