Scotland GAA set up GoFundMe page to play in British final

06/21/2019
The Scotland team which is due to face Warwickshire in the All-Britain final on 30 June in Birmingham

By Damian Dolan

Scotland GAA’s county team may have to pull out of next week’s All-Britain inter-county final, unless they can raise £2,000 to cover for the team’s travel costs.

Scotland are due to face Warwickshire at Pairc na hEireann in Birmingham on Sunday 30 June in British decider, as they look to win the competition for the first time since 2014.

But the team’s participation has been thrown into doubt by the setting up of a GoFundMe page, appealing for help.

Set up by Scotland GAA secretary Jennifer Tracey, the GoFundMe page states: “With limited funds and sponsors difficult to come by it makes it very arduous for our team to travel to this Sunday game. However, we are determined to make this work.

“The distances travelled in Britain are immense with members of our panel making the long journey to Birmingham from as far away as Aberdeen – 424 miles one way, approx 950 miles round trip.

“To put that in perspective: Malin head, Co. Donegal to Baltimore, Co. Cork = 359 miles.

“The players from all four [Scotland] clubs have demonstrated impressive commitment and sacrifices to play for our County team – doing so at their own expense. We would be grateful for your support of these players and this team.”

Anyone who pledges a donation has been promised a special ‘thank you’ in the match day programme for the All-Britain final and on social media.

It continues: “The GAA revolves around the community and we hope we can count on your support.”

Scotland were unable to make their group stage fixture away to Gloucestershire due to a lack of funding.

They’d already booked their place in the semi-finals, however, in which they knocked out holders Kilkenny in Glasgow.

Warwickshire, whose home ground is Pairc na hEireann, were last crowned British champions in 2006. They’ve lost in five of the last 11 finals, including in 2018 and 2017.

Anyone who’d like to donate to Scotland’s county team can do so by clicking HERE.

