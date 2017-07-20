Scientologists seek to build European hub in Dublin

The controversial Church of Scientology could be opening its biggest centre outside of the United States in south Dublin.

There are offices devoted to the movement dotted around the Irish capital but a document obtained by the journal. ie suggests that it is seeking to create a mega, 1,300-seat European base.

An invoice showed that the Church of Scientology in America paid for equipment to be sent to “CSI Ireland Community Centre, Firhouse Road, Tymon South, Dublin 24”.

This is the location of the Viceroy Centre – a large community centre and accompanying church once owned by the Victory Christian Fellowship.

Several years ago it was passed on to NAMA and was subsequently sold off to a private investor for a third of its original price.

The land is zoned by the council to be used as a place of worship. Local councillor Brian Lawler expressed his sincere regret that it would not be used for educational purposes and claimed that it was unquestionably now under the remit of the Church of Scientology.

“I know for definite that the Scientologists are coming into Firhouse. It’s very disappointing. Not because of who is moving in but it’s a missed opportunity for the community,” he told thejournal. ie.

“It’s a remarkable site and it could have easily been transformed into a school. There is a large demand for a new school in this area.

“We made a number of representations to the Department of Education about this but were knocked back.

“Now the Church of Scientology has it. I have to say it’s a bad move not to have taken advantage of the site. This is very short-sighted.”

