Saoirse Ronan accused of ‘Paddy-whackery’ over SNL

December 6, 2017

The immensely talented, award-winning young Irish actress Saoirse Ronan came in for some uncharacteristic criticism for lampooning Aer Lingus on US TV show Saturday Night Live.

Ms Ronan, an Oscar hopeful next year for her performance in Lady Bird, was accused by Irish media and Twitter users of promoting Irish stereotypes – or “Paddywhackery”.

Watch the Saoirse Ronan Saturday Night Live sketch here:

She was even trolled by Aer Lingus which sent her a tweet similar to those sent by US President Donald Trump when he complained about the impersonations of him on the show being “unfunny”.

Guest host Salirse, who taught the audience how to pronounce her name, was able to call on U2 as the musical guest act.

