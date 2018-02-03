Ryanair reveals Always Getting Better plan

Ryanair’s ‘Always Getting Better’ plan

February 3, 2018

RYANAIR UNVEILS 2018 “ALWAYS GETTING BETTER” PLAN

5 YEAR PLAN TO ELIMINATE PLASTICS

Ryanair has unveiled its 2018 “Always Getting Better” plan which forms Year 5 of its customer experience improvement programme, including service, digital, ancillary and environmental developments. The new initiatives to be rolled out over the coming year include:

Price Promise – find a cheaper fare and we’ll refund the difference + €5 to your My Ryanair account

Punctuality Promise – 90% of our flights will be on time

Simple Bag Policy – 2 free cabin bag remains + increased checked bag size for less (€25 for 20kg)

Dedicated Claims Team – valid EU261 claims processed in 10 days

Greenest Airline – will be plastic free in next 5 years; carbon offset scheme for customers

Ryanair Rooms with Travel Credit – money off flights when you book hotels

Ryanair Transfers – wider choice of ground transport with new partner Car Trawler

Connecting Flights – at Rome, Milan & Porto, plus long-haul connections

‘Try Somewhere New’ – exclusive content on Ryanair.com; travel guides & video in 7 languages

In London, Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kenny Jacobs said: “As Europe’s favourite airline, we will carry 129m customers this year and continue to be the world’s most visited airline website. The “Always Getting Better” programme, launched over four years ago, continues to go from strength to strength and we are pleased to unveil the 2018 AGB Plan today with an exciting range of environmental, service, digital, and ancillary initiatives.

“We are very pleased to announce our Environmental plan which includes our commitment to eliminate all non-recyclable plastics from our operations over the next five years. For customers on board, this will mean initiatives such as a switch to wooden cutlery, bio-degradable coffee cups, and the removal of plastics from our range of in-flight products. We will also introduce a scheme to allow customers to offset the carbon cost of their flight through a voluntary climate charity donation online.

“We are also unveiling “Try Somewhere New”, a unique travel hub on the Ryanair website, hosting exclusive travel guides and destination videos in 7 languages.

“While we continue to innovate, the one thing that won’t change will be our low fares – which we promise will not be beaten – and European customers will still enjoy the biggest and best choice of destinations, with the most on-time flights and a fantastic onboard experience, as we grow our fleet, traffic and routes.”

You may also be interested in: