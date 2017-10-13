Ryanair gives ‘Wings’ to 45 more new pilots

Ryanair has announced the recruitment of 45 new pilots, with Chief Pilot, Ray Conway, presenting the new recruits with their ‘Wings’ at a ceremony at Ryanair’s Dublin Offices.

This brings the total number of new pilots who have joined to over 860, since 1 January 2017.

Ryanair’s Chief Pilot, Ray Conway said: “Ryanair continues to hire and train the best pilots on a weekly basis, as we expand our fleet and our world class team of pilots.

“The ladies and gentlemen that fly for Ryanair are the best in the business and it’s no surprise that we continue to attract hundreds of pilot applicants from other airlines, who join Ryanair for our industry leading pay, excellent working conditions, unrivalled career progression and brand new aircraft.

“I am pleased to welcome 45 new pilots to Ryanair today, bringing to 255 the number joining in the past three months alone, with 867 hired this year.

“I look forward to welcoming many more as we grow our route network, fleet and passengers numbers over the coming months and years.”

The move comes after Ryanair was forced to cancel 2,100 flights due to a pilot rostering error in late September.

They then cancelled a further 18,000 flights between December and March – displacing 400,000 people and many holiday plans.

The budget airline has estimated that their rostering blunder will cost them up to €25million (£22.5million) in repatriation.

First casualty

Ryanir chief operations officer Michael Hickey became the first casualty of the budget airline’s pilot holiday rota fiasco.

Hickey, who was responsible for scheduling shifts for pilots, will leave his post at the end of the month and is the first executive to leave the under-fire airline.

