Ryanair and children’s charity in cash giveaway

Ryanair has launched an online competition in collaboration with a children’s charity, with £2,500 up for grabs.

The Irish airline hopes the coverage will raise funds and awareness for SOS Children’s Villages, an organisation which helps orphaned and abandoned children.

The top prize is set at £2,500, while the five runners-up will receive £500 each, and entrants have to follow some simple steps to be in with a chance of winning.

Provided they follow both Ryanair and SOS Children’s Villages on social media, they are asked to upload a picture of their favourite childhood memory.

They then share this image on either their Facebook or Twitter page, with the accompanying hashtag #soschildmemories

Finally participants are asked to make a £5 voluntary donation to SOS Children’s Villages by texting SOSC11 £5 to 70070 or online at www.soschildrensvillages.or.uk/donate

Simon Etherington, CEO of SOS Children’s Villages, explained how this competition was a useful method of bringing the charity’s work to people’s attention.

“SOS Children’s Villages is the world’s largest charity looking after orphan and abandoned children around the world,” he said.

“Every day we create new happy memories for over 60,000 children in our care. Social media is a great tool to raise awareness of our work and together with our existing and new supporters we can help more children create childhood memories.”