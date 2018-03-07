‘Ryanaer’ to share passengers

New Agreement for Ireland’s major airlines

Ryanair and Aer Lingus are set to start selling tickets for each other’s services on their respective websites as part of a new agreement.

Ryanair will feed passengers from some of its European routes onto Aer Lingus transatlantic services out of Dublin. Passengers flying on Aer Lingus transatlantic flights will be able to connect onto Ryanair services to various European destinations.

The service will be provided by a third party intermediary or consolidator who will also offer passengers connection insurance in the event of missing their onward flight(s). They will be entitled to compensation or to be booked on the next available flight.

Aer Lingus Chief Executive Stephen Kavanagh said the two airlines had agreed commercial terms on a cooperation agreement. He predicted passengers would be able to book so-called Ryanaer tickets later this year.

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary has long supported the principle of feeding Ryanair passengers into the transatlantic services of both Aer Lingus and Norwegian air.

