Ruthless Kilburn put Treacys to the sword

September 19, 2018

Irish World Senior Hurling Championship Rnd 5

Kilburn Gaels 4-23

Sean Treacys 1-6

By Damian Dolan

At McGovern Park, Ruislip

Kilburn Gaels put Sean Treacys to the sword to keep their title hopes alive and set up an intriguing Round 6 clash with Robert Emmetts.

St Gabriels will be hot favourites against Treacys to pick up their second win of the ‘Round Robin’, leaving Kilburn needing to beat Emmetts if they are to have any chance of progressing.

Treacys could count themselves slightly unfortunate to encounter a Kilburn team in ruthless mood, fresh from their defeat to Gabriels.

After Aaron Sheehan had opened the scoring, Colin Nelson set up Henry Vaughan for the game’s opening goal in just the second minute.

It was one-way traffic thereafter. The only highlight for Treacys was Conor Allis spinning off his man to fire a low shot past Pauric Buckley and into the far corner of the net.

That reduced the Kilburn lead to five points (1-6 to 1-1), but the champions pulled away to lead by 1-13 to 1-2 at the break. Sheehan putting in a standout display for Kilburn.

They were, however, lucky not to concede on the stroke of half-time, as Gavin Falconer fizzed a shot towards the Kilburn goal, with Buckley beaten.

Brian Regan, though, was well-positioned on the goal-line to turn the ball away to safety.

Having survived that scare, Kilburn’s Sean Conlon showed his improvisation skills – flicking the ball over his head – to score Kilburn’s second goal less than a minute after the restart.

Kilburn could well afford to substitute Sheehan after just five minutes of the second half.

Vaughan added goal number three, with no let-up in the scores flying over Stephen Power’s head and over his bar, as the holders kept the scoreboard ticking over at an alarming rate.

Treacys just couldn’t get enough ball to their dangerman Allis, not that the former Limerick hurler would have been able to do it all on his own.

Goal number four came nine minutes from time when Power was dispossessed bringing the ball out, and Pauric Brennan played a beat one-two with Vaughan before finding the net.

If it does come down to points difference, Kilburn took the opportunity to improve theirs significantly. For that to matter, though, they must first beat Emmetts.

Kilburn Gaels: Pauric Buckley; Matt Lambert, Willie Campion, Kevin Campion; Chris McAlinden, Brian Regan, Justin Kelly; Sean Conlon (1-1), Fergal Collins (0-1); Henry Vaughan (2-1), Stephen Lambert (0-6, 3f), Rory Skelly (0-2); David Hennessy (0-1), Colin Nelson (0-3), Aaron Sheehan (0-8, 3f, 2’65). Subs: Seamus Carey for Sheehan, Pauric Brennan (1-0) for Carey, Johnny Downey for Kelly.

Sean Treacys: Stephen Power; Jack McCarron, Mark Carter, Dave Bardon; Darren Moore, Andrew McWeeney (0-1, 1’65), Micheal O’Connor; Ger Quilligan, Kevin O’Loughlin (0-2); Gavin Falconer (0-1), Dave Maher, Adam Hynes; Henry Horgan, Conor Allis (1-2, 1f), Pauric McGrath. Subs: Kieran Norris for McGrath, Denis Crowley for Hynes, Mark Sheridan for Maher, Sean Meaney for Quilligan, James Lane for Horgan.

Referee: Jimmy Howlin.

