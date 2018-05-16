Ruth Negga to play Hamlet

May 16, 2018

The Gate welcomes Negga as the latest Hamlet

Oscar-nominated Dublin actress Ruth Negga will take on the role of Hamlet in the Gate Theatre’s production of William Shakespeare’s play.

Previews will start from 21 September, as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival. One of Ireland’s most successful acting exports in recent years, it’s been seen as a huge scoop by the Gate’s artistic director Selina Cartmell to have landed Negga for the role.

Negga, who won’t be the first woman to take on the role of Hamlet, was nominated for an Oscar in 2017 for her role in Jeff Nichols’ 2016 movie Loving.

The 35-year-old has earned praise for her roles in some major American TV shows; in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. she plays Raina, a non-human scientist and in Preacher she plays the volatile, hell-raising Tulip O’Hare. She also featured in the Channel 4 mini-series Secret State, a British four-part political thriller, starring Gabriel Byrne, Charles Dance and Gina McKee, and inspired by Chris Mullin’s novel A Very British Coup.

Hamlet won’t be Negga’s first foray into Shakespeare, as she has extensive previous experience of live theatre. In 2010, she starred as Ophelia in the Royal National Theatre production of Hamlet.

