Ruth heads up 2017 Irish Oscar hopes

Loving star, the team behind The Lobster and Consolata Boyle are representing Ireland

Actress Ruth Negga leads the way for Ireland as it looks to achieve success at this year’s Oscars.

Negga, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in historical drama Loving, achieved a similar feat at the Golden Globes where she lost out to Isabelle Huppert in the ‘Drama’ category.

Emma Stone is the favourite to scoop the Best Actress Award for her part in the critically-acclaimed La La Land. The musical love story scored a record-equalling 14 nominations across the board, with Stone and her co-star Ryan Gosling receiving rave reviews.

Negga was also lauded for her performance as Mildred Loving, a woman of black and American Indian ancestry who violates the anti-miscegenation laws of 1960s Virginia when she marries Richard, a white man. The story follows their journeys between Washington D.C – where interracial marriage is permitted – and the southern state and culminates in the real life court case of Loving v. Virginia.

BAFTA Rising Star Award

The 35-year-old, who was raised in Co. Limerick by an Irish mother and an Ethiopian father, was also nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award. This accolade has been received by the likes of Eva Green, Tom Hardy and James McAvoy in the past.

The absurdist, dystopian black comedy competed for the Palme d’Or at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and won the Jury Prize.

Dublin-based designer Consolata Boyle also received a nomination for Best Costume thanks to her work on Florence Foster Jenkins. This biographical comedy- drama starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant follows the life of the titular Jenkins – the New York heiress who went into opera and became known for her lack of singing ability.

It is Boyle’s second Oscar nomination after she was put up in the same category at the 2006 edition for her work on the costumes for The Queen.

Ireland shone at 2016 Oscars

The Irish hopes follow on from an impressive showing last year, where Canadian- Irish picture Room received four nominations, including for Best Director for Lenny Abrahamson (49), a nomination usually reserved for more senior directors. Brie Larson took home the Best Actress accolade for Room. Furthermore, to take the crown she had to see of competition from Saoirse Ronan who starred in Brooklyn, a co-Irish-produced film which nabbed three nominations.

As well as the dominant La La Land, which ties the record shared by James Cameron’s Titanic and 1950s classic All About Eve for most nominations, sci-fi flick Arrival and drama Moonlight both received an impressive eight. Hacksaw Ridge, Manchester by the Sea and Lion received six nods, while Fences and Hell or High Water are up for four.

The 89th Academy Awards will be held on 26 February, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.