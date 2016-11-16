Ruislip Seat Plaques

DEDICATE A SEAT FOR YOU OR A LOVED ONE FOR £125

AND BE ENTERED INTO A DRAW TO WIN TWO TICKETS FOR THE 2017 ALL IRELAND FINAL

London GAA in association with the Irish World is giving fans and readers the chance to name and dedicate seats at its new stadium in the Irish TV Grounds in Ruislip.

For £125 per seat you can dedicate one, or more, seats in your name, that of another family member, or to the memory of friends and players or departed loved ones. Their names will be fixed to seats in the new stadium forever and London GAA will do its best to group seats together, including names of entire teams and families, wherever requested.

Donations will go towards the redevelopment of the grounds which are due to be completed in May 2017.

Although your name will be on a seat, it does not reserve you the right to use it on any match day nor does the plaque guarantee entry to any game. Match tickets must be bought separately.

Only a limited number of seats are available and demand is expected to be high. For further details please contact Mark Gottsche, London Secretary on 07872 600 074.

If your application is successful London GAA will contact you. Entry into the draw is automatic upon receipt of completed application and full payment. One entry per application.

The winner will be contacted nearer the time.

TERMS & CONDITIONS APPLY