Ruislip fundraiser woman’s lifesaving spine surgery

January 25, 2018

TCG’s Stevie and Eilish McLoughlin helping to raise funds for surgery for Elizabeth McNicholas, 28

Tir Chonaill Gaels’ Stevie McLoughlin and his wife Eilish are among those helping to fundraise for a Dublin woman who needs urgent life-saving spinal surgery.

Dubliner Elizabeth McNicholas, 28, suffered complications caused by scoliosis which has left her paralysed and in chronic pain. Her internal organs are being crushed by her spine and she now requires a breathing machine while sleeping. She is currently in the Comprehensive Spine Unit at Acibadem Maslak hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, which specialises in treating Elizabeth’s unique spinal injury.

Elizabeth has already undergone two major surgeries in the past few weeks and for the first time in years is now able to sit up unassisted. But she still faces a further two or three months in hospital and more surgery and rehabilitation.

A gofundme page had been set up for raise €150,000 for Elizabeth’s surgery and rehabilitation, and already more than half of that figure has been donated.

A fundraising event is being held at McGovern Park, Ruislip, on Saturday 27th January.

Music by Pogues tribute band, The Pogue Traders, as well as other Irish session musicians.

Entrance fee is £10, 8:30pm to 1am.

Elizabeth’s gofundme page reads: ‘The surgery in Istanbul is Elizabeth’s only hope of surviving. The surgeons in Istanbul are optimistic that it will be a success and save her life.

‘Elizabeth is one of the nicest, kindest, caring people you would ever meet whose life has been robbed from her for the last ten years. These are years she will never get back.

‘Elizabeth used to be an amazing Camogie player who had a dream to play for Dublin and was also a great musician. All these talents have been taken from her.

‘Despite this Elizabeth has a positive attitude and a great sense of humour. She is hopeful that surgery will be a success.

‘Elizabeth fights through every day with courage and bravery despite being in horrendous neuropathic pain and unable to get out of bed. All Elizabeth wants is a chance at life but without this surgery she’ll have no chance.’

Elizabeth received a letter this month from President Michael D Higgins in which he offered his ‘hopes and prayers’.

He added: ‘While this must be an arduous time for you, it is also a time of great hope that the ground-breaking operations you have had will lead to a significant improvement in your quality of life’.

To donate or to find out more go to www.gofundme.com

