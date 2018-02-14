Rugby physio hoping to run London Marathon

February 14, 2018

London Irish Rugby Club Senior Physiotherapist Tom Gallagher is hoping to run in this year’s London Marathon to raise money for Hospice UK. It’s a charity close to Tom’s heart after his girlfriend’s terminally ill father was diagnosed with a brain tumour (a Grade 4 Neuroblastoma) in June.

In order to get to the starting line on 22 April, Tom first needs to raise £2,000 in pledged donations. So far he’s raised in excess of £800, and needs to raise the rest by early April to be able to run in the race.

“It [the brain tumour] escalated quite quickly; he had a severe loss of speech,” said Tom. “He had the tumour removed, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but unfortunately it is terminal.”

“I’ve always wanted to run the marathon, but this has really spurred me on to do it.

“When people are sponsoring you, you know you have to go that little bit further, push yourself that little bit harder, to get up on freezing mornings and do the runs.”

It will be Tom’s first attempt at running a full marathon (26 miles). He began training last year and in October completed his first half marathon. He’s also been making the most of the excellent facilities at London Irish’s Hazelwood training ground, and is hoping the squad and staff at the club will support him.

“I’m going to get Kendo [Nick Kennedy – Director of Rugby] to give the lads a gentle reminder and I’m sure they’ll get behind me,” said Tom, whose parents both come from Achill Island, Mayo, and now live in the Wirral in Merseyside.

“The players all know what I’m doing it and they have been really supportive, but some of them can’t get their head around why anyone would want to run for more than 80 minutes.”

To donate or to find out more visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TGallagher500

The under 14 girls of Parnells were among those clubs to make light of the muddy conditions at Greenford on Saturday to take part in the first U14 Girls Provincial Blitz of the season. They were joined by teams from London, Birmingham and Scotland in taking part, and went to win the tournament, beating Tara in the final.

The victorious Parnells U14 team was made up of Eva O’Rouke, Ciara Moore, Brea Corrigan, Ava Ruddy, Alice O Brien, Daniella Ishmael, Sorcha Moran, Rhianna Roache and Emer Fadian.