Rugby: Bad week for Cian Healy

Cian Healy, Leinster. Photo: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Cian Healy suspended for Leinster’s clash with Clermont

Leinster prop Cian Healy will miss his club’s Champions Cup semi-final against Clermont Auvergne this weekend after receiving a two-week suspension yesterday.

The 29-year-old Dubliner, who yesterday also missed out on a place in Warren Gatlands Lions squad, was cited for dangerous play in the ruck in the Pro12 tie against Connacht last weekend.

Healy was reported by citing commissioner Eugene Ryan on two counts, Law 10.4(k), dangerous play, and 10.4(h), a player must not charge into a ruck, for an incident in the 23rd minute.

“A Disciplinary Panel convened in Edinburgh, Scotland this evening to consider the Citing Complaint lodged against Cian Healy of Leinster Rugby resulting from the Round 20 game versus Connacht Rugby on Saturday, April 15,” said the Pro12 through a statement.

“The complaint was for an act of foul play under Law 10.4 (h) – A player must not charge into a ruck; and Law 10.4 (k) – Dangerous play at the ruck.

“The player contested the complaint, however, the Disciplinary Committee, Pamela Woodman (Chair), Kathrine Mackie and Roddy MacLeod (all Scotland) agreed that the player had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card under Law 10.4 (h).

“The Panel decided the offence was at the lower-entry point and sanctioned the player to a two-week suspension. The player can return to play on Monday, May 1, 2017 and was reminded of his right to appeal.”

