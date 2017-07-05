Tipp top Towers

Cara Stationery Tipperary Cup Final

Round Towers 2-08

Kingdom Kerry Gaels 0-08

By Damian Dolan

Round Towers deservedly claimed the Tipperary Cup with victory over Kingdom Kerry Gaels at Greenford, despite missing a first half penalty.

A goal in either half, from Sean Hickey and Conall Scott, proved the difference, with half forward Tomas Hill putting in a man of the match worthy display for the south Londoners to help ease them over the finishing line.

Towers were quicker to settle with Scott opening the scoring and Paul O’Donoghue doubling the lead with a free.

Between those two strikes, however, Round Towers were wide of the target three times, and after flying out of the blocks then lost their way as David O’Sullivan got the Kingdom on the board with a free.

Timothy O’Sullivan levelled things up with a fine point on the turn and the Kingdom should have taken the lead, only for Stephen Kilcoyne to shoot wide.

It looked as if the Kingdom would pay a heavy price when Kenny Rigney turned his man and showed a good turn of pace, before winning a penalty.

Hickey stepped up and placed the ball firmly to Daniel McDonagh’s left, only for the Kingdom keeper to guess correctly and pull off a superb low save.

O’Donoghue did, however, convert the resulting 45 to ensure Towers didn’t leave emptyhanded.

Kevin Breen’s cross field ball picked out Timothy O’Sullivan to point for the Kingdom, but Hickey then made amends for his penalty miss by claiming his side’s opening goal.

ROUND TOWERS: Noel Maher; Ciaran O’Connor, Darren McKillion, John Paul English; Michel Murtagh, Patrick Daly, Colin Dunne; Liam Fearick, Paul O’Donoghue (0-3, 2f, 1×45); Liam Carney, Sean Hickey (1-0), Tomas Hill (0-2); Kenny Rigney, Conall Scott (1- 2), Emmet McKillion. SUBS: Mick Hanley for Carney, Conor Daly for Scott, Sean Dwyer (0-1) for Dunne, Sean Nolan for McKillion, Dominic Gallagher for English.

KINGDOM KERRY GAELS: Daniel McDonagh; Keith Sheehan, Conor O’Neill, David McGreevey; Marcus Mangan, Michael Jennings (0-1), Christopher O’Sullivan; Kieran Breen, Anthony Daly; Alan O’Leary (0-1), Stephen Kilcoyne, Kevin Crehan; Derek Twomey (0-1), Timothy O’Sullivan (0-3, 1f), David O’Sullivan (0-1f). SUBS: Ciaran Campbell (0-1) for Timothy O’Sullivan, Ronan Boyle for Kilcoyne, Cian Griffin for Christopher O’Sullivan, Aiden Dillane for David O’Sullivan.

