Rose gold beauty for the bold

Rose gold has quickly replaced gold as the metal of choice, and not just for jewellery. From Pinterest-worthy interiors to celebrity hair trends, the rose gold obsession is only growing and the trend has now made its way to our make-up bags.

Rose gold, a blend of warm pink and gold shimmer, is a big trend for AW16, and despite its high shine appearance, this stunning metallic hue is easier to wear than you might think. It’s perfect for all skin tones, especially in the winter months, as it offers a universally flattering warmth that lifts the skin tone in harsh winter light.

Autumn is the perfect time to refresh your make-up bag with a new trend, and even one product will give you a stunning on trend look without breaking the bank.

How to wear it

Rose gold’s popularity has grown because it’s so flattering for all shades, but you do need to pick the right product for your skin tone. Senior Makeup Artist at Precious About Makeup Margot Corneille advises to Cover Media: “If you have a fair or pale skin tone use products that are more rose toned than gold, and if you have an olive/warmer skin tone go for colours that are more gold toned than rose.

“A great product for olive skin tones is the Makeup For Ever Pro Light Fusion in Rose Gold, which is the perfect hue to highlight and enhance olive skin tones.”

Create a rose gold smoky eye

Don’t try to wear the shade all over your face. Pick an area you want to focus on, either eyes or lips, as you don’t want to overload yourself with shimmery product.

“If you’re looking to incorporate Rose Gold in an eye make-up look, I would suggest opting for a smoky brown eye,” Margot explained. “Add a bit of rose gold eyeshadow in the corner of the eye and a little bit on the inner side of the eyelid, blend to the middle of the lid with your brown eyeshadow; it will open the eye even more and bring light to it. Plus the combo of rose gold and brown just looks fantastic and will suit every eye colour giving a glamorous sophisticated look! I especially love the Makeup For Ever Diamond Finish eyeshadow in Pink Copper, it is the perfect shade of rose gold and leaves and iridescent shimmer.”

Best of the rose gold bunch

The MUA Luxe Glow Beam Highlight Cushion works with any skin tone and is great for adding natural- looking radiance. Makeup Academy (MUA) ambassador Karla Powell tells Cover Media: “If you’re going for a real glowy look, apply the highlighter over the top of your foundation – simply press the cushion into the formula and dab and roll onto the areas your face natural catches the sunlight such as the brow bone, cheekbones, corner of the eyes and cupids bow for a stunning rose gold luminous shimmer.”

Urban Decay Liquid Moondust Cream Eyeshadow in Recharged is a rose gold glitter in liquid form which has plenty of staying power for a night on the tiles.

Coordinate nails with your make-up look by slicking on a couple of coats of RMS Beauty Nail Polish in Solar. This metallic polish will suit everyone, and the 6-free, vegan formula means it’s safe for your fingers and the animals.

If you’re thinking of trying a rose gold lipstick just remember a little goes a long way. Add a layer of Urban Decay’s Vice Metallized Lipstick in shade Gubby to your favourite nude or pink shade to make your lips look plumper.

Or for a high shine look, try a rose gold gloss like Bobbi Brown’s Gloss Shimmer, which has a touch of iridescence and is perfect on its own or layer on top of your favourite lipstick.

