Ronan and McDonagh shine at Golden Globes

January 10, 2018

Actress Saoirse Ronan and writer-director Martin McDonagh were the big Irish winners at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

On a night when the stars took a stand against harassment in the entertainment industry by wearing black, Ronan won Best Actress – Musical or Comedy for Lady Bird.

McDonagh picked up the award for Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Lady Bird, writer-director Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age story, was also named Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the awards.

Accepting her award, Ronan said: “My mam’s on FaceTime over there on someone’s phone right now, so hi!

She added: “I just want to say how inspirational it’s been to be in this room” before thanking “all of the women who I love so much in my own life who support me every single day”.

Ronan was previously nominated for Best Actress for her performances in Brooklyn and Atonement.

And the Best Motion Picture – Drama winner is… @3Billboards! Congratulations to the entire cast! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5CIJ3vavNw — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the biggest film winner on the night, walking away with four awards from the six categories it was nominated in, including Best Motion Picture – Drama. However, McDonagh did lose out to The Shape of Water‘s Guillermo del Toro for Best Director.

McDonagh said: “It’s my mum’s birthday tomorrow; she likes this kind of thing. So happy birthday, mum – even though I think she wanted Lady Bird to win!”

There was disappointment, however, for Irish Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, who lost out in the Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama category to The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss.