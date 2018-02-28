No Satisfaction for Croke Park Residents

February 28, 2018

Rolling Stones to play Croke Park in Summer

(and not everyone is satisfied)

Within hours of the announcement that the Rolling Stones will kick off their long awaited No Filter European tour at Croke Park later this year, local residents said they would try to stop it. Croke Park on 17 May will be the starting concert for the European tour but tickets for it will not go on sale until 23 March.

Tickets for the later UK concerts go on sale this Friday.

The May and June tour also takes in France, Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland. It may be the last chance for fans to see Satisfaction, Paint It Black, Tumbling Dice, Brown Sugar and other classic and historic tracks performed live by the original band. They are promising “a couple of unexpected tracks and randomly selected surprises” from their back catalogue.

“It’s such a joy to play with this band there’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really,” said guitarist Keith Richards.

Sir Mick Jagger added: “This part of the `No Filter’ tour is really special for the Stones. “We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. Its always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while.”

*Tickets for UK shows go on general sale on Friday March 2 while tickets for Dublin go on sale on Friday March 23. But despite the fact that a Rolling Stones concert is always a big deal the Clonliffe and Croke Park Residents’ Association said it would show “strong and assertive” opposition to the Stones gig – which is subject to a licence from Dublin City Council – going ahead.

“We will be objecting to it,” said association chairman Pat Gates to RTE.

“An Bord Pleanála have actually restricted the number of concerts to protect the local residents, so it would be mad for us not to object to this concert.”

